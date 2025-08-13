Sports Bill not an intervention from the government: Mandaviya

New Delhi: The National Sports Governance Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Aimed at bringing reforms in sports administration and making sports bodies transparent, the bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday and all set to be notified as an act. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV)

This is the first time that a legislation on sports has been framed in the country. Until now, the National Sports Code, 2011, along with various court orders on good governance, provided the legal framework for the national sports federations, IOA and other sports bodies to follow. However, it has long been felt that a single, comprehensive law, binding on all sports federations, is needed to streamline governance and bring transparency.

The bill has divided opinions. Critics of the National Sports Governance bill have pointed out that the legislation is an attempt by the government to take ‘control’ of the sports federations which are ‘autonomous’ bodies and owe their allegiance to international sports federations and Olympic charter.

Another fear expressed by some experts is that provisions of the bill like relaxing age and tenure restrictions of officials, will throw water on years of ‘good governance’ practices the top courts of the country have imposed on the federations. The NSFs get the majority of their funds from the government and that makes them answerable.

Despite guidelines and directives of good practices, transparency and ethics enshrined in the Sports Code and court orders, federations are still not run professionally. Litigations related to elections, administrative wrongdoings, and even selection matters -- especially during major international events -- are so common that it has hampered governance of federations, eventually impacting athletes and India’s chances.

Allaying apprehension of government’s interference in federation matters, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the upper house that the intention through this bill is to play a “supportive role” so that Indian athletes can perform to their true potential and enhance the country’s performance at the international level.

“Government has no intention to interfere in the functioning of sports federations. The National Sports Board (which will register sports bodies) will operate in an independent manner. All disputes will be taken up by the National Sports Tribunal and when elections happen in federations, the National Sports Election Panel will do a transparent election. There will be no intervention from the government,” said Mandaviya.

The sports federations will have to align their constitution as per the legislation.

“This bill will usher in transparency, accountability, and gender parity. It will empower athletes and build confidence among sponsors and federations. It is about justice and fair-play,” said Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, a Rajya Sabha member, during discussion on the bill.

Usha said the bill will give a push to India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics. “This legislation comes at a time when India is dreaming big, dreaming for its rightful share in the global sporting fraternity by hosting the 2036 Olympics. It is a clarion call for action,” she said.

“This bill is a critical pillar of a grand vision. Let us see this as a moral promise, a promise that athletes will no longer be let down by an apathetic system,” she said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh felt this would lead to “extreme centralisation”.

“The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 was bulldozed through the Lok Sabha yesterday (on Monday and will perhaps be subject to the same treatment in the Rajya Sabha today,” he said on X. “The Bill will result in the extreme centralisation of sports administration. And, of course, the BCCI will get the most favoured treatment, not subject to any laws of the land like the RTI.”

The challenge will be to implement the provisions in states and district level with sports being part of the state subject. All affiliate units of national sports bodies also have to be registered with the Board.