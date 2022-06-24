Sports Minister Anurag Thakur proposes Khelo India Tribal Games

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur has proposed Khelo India Tribal Games to nurture talents from the far flung regions and bring them to national reckoning in sports. He mooted the idea during the two-day conference of state sports ministers in Kevadi, Gujarat.

The minister said that youth in tribal areas have a natural inclination towards sports and a genetic disposition for several sports like archery, athletics, hockey, wrestling, boxing, swimming etc.

"To ensure that such talent does not go untapped and can be used to add to India's bench strength for international competitions, the sports minister proposed that these talented youngsters be given a platform," according to a ministry official, who was present at the meeting.

The 'Tribal Games' will be aimed at identifying and grooming talent from the tribal areas since youth from these geographical areas and economically backward sections often do not have the means or exposure to participate in competitive sports at the national level.

The official said the move was welcomed by ministers and senior officials from several states like Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh. They said the Khelo India Tribal Games could act as a feeder for the Khelo India Youth Games and University Games in the initial years. The athletes could be nominated to participate in KIYG and KIUG, thus giving them an opportunity to compete at an all-India level, from where they can make it to the elite level.

The discussion was held on a day when Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination for President of India, the first tribal woman in India to ever do so.