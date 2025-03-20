Sports Minister Mandaviya declares Khelo India Para Games open

New Delhi: The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games was declared open at the Indira Gandhi Stadium complex here by union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Some of India’s top Paralympians will be in action in the eight-day event. The Games will see participation from more than 1,300 para athletes in six disciplines -- para athletics, para archery, para powerlifting, para badminton, para table tennis and para shooting. The event will have some of India’s top Paralympians in action in the eight-day event. (SAI)

“When one is determined and working hard, the result is always positive. The success at Paris Paralympics 2024, where we won a total of 29 medals, proved that our athletes have the potential to make the country proud on the global stage. Through Khelo India Para Games, our athletes are getting the best opportunity and they are paving the pathway to success. This is exactly what our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisaged,” said Mandaviya.

Six Paralympians – Simran Sharma (athletics), Praveen Kumar (badminton), Nitesh Kumar (badminton), Nitya Sre (badminton) and Preeti Pal (athletics) joined Mandaviya in a unique torch rally at the opening ceremony. Union minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, and president of the Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhajharia, were also present on the occasion.

“Khelo India Para Games 2025 is a world-class platform for Indian athletes to compete among each other and portray their talent publicly. At the same time, it also provides a chance to the para athletes to not just prove themselves but also inspire others through their challenging journey,” said Mandaviya.

Paris Paralympics gold medallist archer Harvinder Singh, club thrower Dharambir and two-time Paralympic medallist high jumper Praveen Kumar will be some of the top names to compete.

The Games will be played across three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, IG Stadium and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range – till March 27.

Jhajharia, a three-time Paralmypics medallist in javelin, said para athletes are now getting world class facilities.

“The facilities provided to these athletes conform to international standards. Athletes who compete in this tournament will be winning many more international medals and make the nation proud,” Jhajharia said.