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Sports minister Mandaviya leads celebrations on Commonwealth Games Day

Ahmedabad was the focal point of the celebration to raise awareness for the 2030 C’wealth Games in India

Published on: May 24, 2026 09:46 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
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Ahmedabad: The Sabarmati riverfront was vibrant with excitement and festivities as people in large numbers, including athletes and fitness enthusiasts, turned out on Sunday morning to celebrate the Commonwealth Games Day for raising awareness of the 2030 Commonwealth Games coming to Ahmedabad.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in a friendly Kabaddi raid during the inauguration of facilities at SAI Gandhinagar. (@Media_SAI)

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat’s deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghvi led the celebrations in the heart of Ahmedabad, joined by many top sportspersons, including 2012 London Olympics medallist Gagan Narang. World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla was also present. The dignitaries, including Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined 5,000 cyclists, athletes and youth volunteers in a 5km cycling rally.

Mandaviya opened a Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition showcasing India’s sporting achievements, growth of sports infrastructure under the Khelo India Mission and the country’s expanding sports ecosystem in the lead-up to the centenary CWG in four years.

“In 2030, the CWG will be held in India, and Ahmedabad is the host city. You must have seen the sports infrastructure being built for the Games, which are world class. Our athletes are also working hard, training in high spirits so that they can give the best performance in the Commonwealth Games and Olympics and make the country proud. We are determined to fulfil these two goals,” he said.

Eminent sportspersons Gurjit Kaur, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonika Tandi, Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal and Trupti Murgunde also participated in the event.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I am truly happy to see people from every age group here today, enjoying themselves and participating with so much energy. The collaboration between Fit India and the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2030 is beautiful because it is inspiring a sporting culture among young Indians. Sundays on Cycle is a very interesting and futuristic initiative.”

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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