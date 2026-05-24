Sports minister Mandaviya leads celebrations on Commonwealth Games Day

Ahmedabad: The Sabarmati riverfront was vibrant with excitement and festivities as people in large numbers, including athletes and fitness enthusiasts, turned out on Sunday morning to celebrate the Commonwealth Games Day for raising awareness of the 2030 Commonwealth Games coming to Ahmedabad.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in a friendly Kabaddi raid during the inauguration of facilities at SAI Gandhinagar. (@Media_SAI)

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Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat’s deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghvi led the celebrations in the heart of Ahmedabad, joined by many top sportspersons, including 2012 London Olympics medallist Gagan Narang. World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla was also present. The dignitaries, including Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined 5,000 cyclists, athletes and youth volunteers in a 5km cycling rally.

Mandaviya opened a Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition showcasing India’s sporting achievements, growth of sports infrastructure under the Khelo India Mission and the country’s expanding sports ecosystem in the lead-up to the centenary CWG in four years.

“In 2030, the CWG will be held in India, and Ahmedabad is the host city. You must have seen the sports infrastructure being built for the Games, which are world class. Our athletes are also working hard, training in high spirits so that they can give the best performance in the Commonwealth Games and Olympics and make the country proud. We are determined to fulfil these two goals,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mandaviya said the sports ministry will organise more interactive and community-driven initiatives across the country to raise public participation ahead of the 2030 CWG. The festivities also marked the 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. Similar functions were organised at more than 8,000 locations nationwide to build awareness for the Ahmedabad Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandaviya said the sports ministry will organise more interactive and community-driven initiatives across the country to raise public participation ahead of the 2030 CWG. The festivities also marked the 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. Similar functions were organised at more than 8,000 locations nationwide to build awareness for the Ahmedabad Games. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also inaugurated a hostel for para athletes, a centralised dining hall, strength and conditioning hall, and a multipurpose training hall and meditation park at SAI NCoE, Gandhinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also inaugurated a hostel for para athletes, a centralised dining hall, strength and conditioning hall, and a multipurpose training hall and meditation park at SAI NCoE, Gandhinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Narang, the London Olympics bronze medallist shooter, said: “There is a lot of excitement here for the 2030 CWG. It will be a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to compete at home and win medals for the country. CWG is a stepping stone for the Olympics. You see so many countries come together and you get a team environment. The atmosphere at the Games Village is amazing. You meet some great athletes and get inspired. I remember my first CWG in 2006 as a young athlete and it was such an exciting time. Shooting will be back for the CWG being hosted here and it will be a big opportunity for our youngsters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narang, the London Olympics bronze medallist shooter, said: “There is a lot of excitement here for the 2030 CWG. It will be a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to compete at home and win medals for the country. CWG is a stepping stone for the Olympics. You see so many countries come together and you get a team environment. The atmosphere at the Games Village is amazing. You meet some great athletes and get inspired. I remember my first CWG in 2006 as a young athlete and it was such an exciting time. Shooting will be back for the CWG being hosted here and it will be a big opportunity for our youngsters.” {{/usCountry}}

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Eminent sportspersons Gurjit Kaur, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonika Tandi, Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal and Trupti Murgunde also participated in the event.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I am truly happy to see people from every age group here today, enjoying themselves and participating with so much energy. The collaboration between Fit India and the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2030 is beautiful because it is inspiring a sporting culture among young Indians. Sundays on Cycle is a very interesting and futuristic initiative.”

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