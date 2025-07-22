Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sports minister Mandaviya to meet Usha, EC members to resolve IOA impasse

ByAvishek Roy
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 11:52 pm IST

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet IOA president PT Usha to resolve governance issues affecting the organization's functioning.

New Delhi: Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet the Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and executive committee members to discuss ways to end the long-standing governance crisis in the apex sports body, it has been learnt.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, sports minister Mansukh Mandviya and IOA President PT Usha. (PTI)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, sports minister Mansukh Mandviya and IOA President PT Usha. (PTI)

Usha and the EC members have been at loggerheads and that has severely impacted IOA’s functioning. The EC has not ratified the appointment of Usha-backed CEO Raghuram Iyer.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) raised the governance issue with the Indian delegation that went to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne recently to discuss India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. Due to the governance issues, IOC has suspended its Olympic Solidarity grants to IOA.

In the last few days, Mandaviya has made attempts to bring Usha and EC members to the negotiating table. He has held informal meetings with the EC members. It has been learnt that Usha too has reached out to a few EC members in her bid to break the ice.

As reported by HT, the IOA truce started with Usha including treasurer Sahdev Yadav and EC member Bhupender Bajwa in a panel to set a roadmap for the delayed Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections.

Iyer, too, has spoken to some EC members.

An official said his appointment is likely to be ratified now with certain renegotiations. “A middle way is being worked out to break the deadlock,” the member said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Sports minister Mandaviya to meet Usha, EC members to resolve IOA impasse
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On