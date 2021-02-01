Sports Ministry adds relaxation clause to Sports Code

The Sports Ministry on Monday added a ‘relaxation clause’ to the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, according to which the government shall have the power to relax any of its provisions with regard to recognition and renewal or recognition of National Sports Federations.

The government has been embroiled in a legal battle in Delhi High Court for granting annual recognition to NSFs over non-compliance with Sports Code. The Sports Code aims to bring transparency and good governance in federations.

“Government shall have the power to relax any of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, and other instructions issued with regard to recognition of National Sports Federations (NSFs), renewal of recognition of NSFs on annual basis and governance and management of Indian Olympics Association (IOA) and NSFs, as a special exemption where considered necessary and expedient for the promotion of sports, sportspersons…, said the circular issued by L Siddhartha Singh, joint secretary to the government of India.

The circular said the power to relax the provisions will vest with the Minister In-charge of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

It said such relaxation of provision will be “guided by and not inconsistent with the overarching spirit of good governance and ethical conduct enshrined in the Sports Code 2011. The reason for such relaxation shall be recorded in writing.”

The Delhi High Court recently noted that sports federations which do not fall in line and comply with the Sports Code do not deserve and would not be entitled to receive any grants from the central government.

