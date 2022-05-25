Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Sreeshankar wins gold at international jumps meet in Greece
others

Sreeshankar wins gold at international jumps meet in Greece

Competing in his first outdoor international meet since the underwhelming Olympics campaign, Sreeshankar warmed up on the sunny evening with jumps of 7.88 and 7.71 metres before leaping 8.31 metres
The jump in Greece was Sreeshankar's second-best effort.(Getty)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

India's premier long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece on Wednesday with an effort of 8.31 metres. The 23-year-old, who holds the national record of 8.36 metres, produced a solitary 8m-plus jump, but it was good enough to take him to the top of the podium.

Competing in his first outdoor international meet since the underwhelming Olympics campaign, Sreeshankar warmed up on the sunny evening with jumps of 7.88 and 7.71 metres before leaping 8.31 metres. It is his second-best effort, going past 8.26m that he jumped at last year's Federation Cup in Patiala.

Sweden's reigning World Indoor silver medallist Thobias Montler finished second (8.27m) while France's Jules Pommery (8.17m) completed the top three.

Sreeshankar entered the competition on back of the fine domestic form where he repeatedly breached the 8m mark. The Kerala athlete logged 8.14m and 8.17m at the season-opening Indian Open Jumps Competitions in Thiruvanthapuram before going toe to toe with Tamil Nadu's Jeswin Aldrin at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode where he broke his own national record.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
athletics
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP