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Srinagar Khel Sankalp document outlines national vision to strengthen sports culture

Srinagar Khel Sankalp document outlines national vision to strengthen sports culture

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 04:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Srinagar, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday released Srinagar Khel Sankalp document at the end of the three-day Chintan Shivir, outlining a collective national vision to strengthen sports culture through "cooperative federalism", with a focus on athlete-centric development and expansion of infrastructure.

Srinagar Khel Sankalp document outlines national vision to strengthen sports culture

The document recognised sport as a driver of economic growth and nation-building boosting tourism, attracting international events, spurring local industry and reinforcing India's ambition to host major global sporting events. It said sports federations, states and the Centre must work in harmony to make India a sporting nation and ensure sport does not remain a footnote in the country's growth story.

Mandaviya chaired the Chintan Shivir of the Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of states and Union Territories of the country. Over 15 state sports ministers, along with eminent sports personalities such as Adille Sumariwalla, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand and Gagan Narang attended the Chintan Shivir and shared their ideas with the stakeholders.

The document outlined a collective national vision to strengthen the sports culture through cooperative federalism, with a focus on athlete-centric development, expansion of sports infrastructure, talent identification, development of regional sports clusters, and leveraging sports for unity, youth empowerment, health, tourism, and economic growth. It also reaffirms India's aspiration to host major global sporting events.

It said India's diversity is its greatest strength and resolved to scour the length and breadth of the country to identify talent and build sporting communities rooted in the nation's varied geography.

"We recognise that India's diversity is not a challenge to be managed but a reservoir to be drawn from, and we shall map and develop infrastructure, identify talent, and build sports clusters rooted in the unique geography, culture, and heritage of every State. 'Yogah karmasu kausalam' guides our steps.

"We see sport as a potent tool of socio-economic development. We recognise that sports can drive economic growth by boosting tourism, attracting international events, and spurring local industry," it said.

"Every Indian child deserves the joy and strength that sport can give. In the spirit of federalism, we embrace the vision of a Viksit Bharat where sport plays a pivotal role in nation-building. Sport binds communities together, fosters camaraderie, and strengthens social bonds."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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