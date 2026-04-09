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Star-studded field in Saturday's Indian Athletics Series 3 in Delhi; Animesh, Hima in entries list

Star-studded field in Saturday's Indian Athletics Series 3 in Delhi; Animesh, Hima in entries list

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:54 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A star-studded field will compete at the Indian Athletics Series 3 here on Saturday with the added motivation of performing on the recently-laid Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Star-studded field in Saturday's Indian Athletics Series 3 in Delhi; Animesh, Hima in entries list

Several national record holders including Animesh Kujur , Vishal TK , Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Hima Das are in the fray. Javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, who finished fourth in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, will also be in action.

Their names figured in the entry list issued by the Athletics Federation of India though the final contestants will be known on Friday.

For 26-year-old Hima, this will be her return to the tracks after two years, her last competition being at the National Inter-State Championships in June 2024.

In the men's 100m, Kujur will not find it easy as former national record holder Gurindervir Singh is in the fray. Gurindervir had won the 60m gold at the inaugural National Indoor Championships last month in Bhubaneswar where Kujur was disqualified for a false start in the final.

The men's javelin throw will see almost all the top Indians, save for two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra who is currently training abroad.

The 26-year-old Sachin Yadav, who performed beyond expectations and finished fourth in the 2025 World Championships with a throw of 86.27m, will be competing in his first event after the creditable feat.

The others in the entries list are the likes of Kishore Kumar Jena, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, Vikrant Malik and Shivam Lokhare.

Among women, Hima has entered in both the 200m and 400m where the likes of Sri Jyothika Dandi, Aishwarya Mishra and MR Poovamma are also in the fray.

The women's high jump will see young Haryana athlete and Asian champion Pooja Singh competing. Shaili Singh will be competing against another promising athlete Mubassina Mohammed in the women's long jump. Both train at the Anju Bobby George Foundation in Bengaluru.

The meet also has events in the U-20 category.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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