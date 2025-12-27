Stenberg scores late winner as Sweden holds off Slovakia 3-2 in opener of World Junior Championships Stenberg scores late winner as Sweden holds off Slovakia 3-2 in opener of World Junior Championships ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ivar Stenberg had two points and scored the winning goal with 3:57 remaining in the third period as Sweden held off Slovakia 3-2 in the opening contest of the 2026 World Junior Championships.

Stenberg was assisted by Eddie Genborg, finishing a backhand goal around Slovakia's Alan Lendak.

Anton Frondell also had two points for Sweden, scoring the opening goal and assisting Victor Eklund on the second.

After a scoreless first period, Sweden used a couple of power plays to take a 2-0 lead in the second period. Frondell scored the opener at the 9:05 mark, finishing a slap shot from the center of a face-off circle, with assists from Alfons Freij and Stenberg. More than four minutes later, Frondell and Jack Berglund assisted Eklund on a goal from just outside the crease.

Slovakia responded late in the period with a power play goal of its own, on a 5-3 man advantage. Tomas Pobezal used an assist from Alex Misiak to cut the deficit in half with five seconds left in the period. It came seconds after Pobezal hit the post, the fourth time Slovakia hit the post at that point.

Viggo Bjorck had a would-be shorthanded goal for Sweden taken off the board less than five minutes into the third period. He took the puck from inside his own blue line to beat Alan Lendak, but collided with Lendak, and a challenge from Slovakia saw the goal taken off the board for goaltender interference.

In the third period, a turnover by Sweden in front of its own net ended up on the stick of Tobias Pitka, who slid the puck to Tobias Tomik, scoring it to even the game 9:05 into the period.

Slovakia has not beaten Sweden since the 2015 World Junior bronze medal game. Both of these teams continue their Group A play over the weekend, with Slovakia taking on Germany on Saturday, and Sweden facing Switzerland on Sunday.

