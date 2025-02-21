Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Steve Waugh on Kohli: “I never write off great players”

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 10:44 PM IST

Steve Waugh believes Virat Kohli's struggles could motivate him, while questioning the sustainability of a two-tier Test system and the future of ODIs.

Kolkata: Steve Waugh feels writing off Virat Kohli is the best thing that could happen to him, two-tier Test system is thoroughly unsustainable, India-Pakistan is the biggest rivalry and Test cricket will very soon have a 40-year-old entrant again.

Virat Kohli in action against Bangladesh. (AFP)
Virat Kohli in action against Bangladesh. (AFP)

Speaking at the Laureus Sport for Good Mental Health and Wellbeing Forum, funded by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the former Australia captain also has a simple solution to those who are going through a rough patch — get a hobby. And that no one deserves the award for comeback of the year more than Rishabh Pant.

Two days before the biggest cricket match of the year, Waugh is keeping India ahead but didn’t rule out an upset.

“Shubman Gill just got a hundred, a very good player. Obviously, there’s (Virat) Kohli,” Waugh said in an interaction with a select group of journalists. “Pakistan, they’ve been hot and cold over the last 12 months. They’re capable of doing really good things. You’re not sure what Pakistan side is going to turn up. India are favorites but wouldn’t surprise me either if Pakistan won that game.”

As always, Kohli’s form could be key to the outcome. And while his recent form hasn’t been great, Waugh feels he still has a lot to offer. “I never write off great players,” he said. “So, if people write someone off, like Virat Kohli, it’s probably the best thing they can do, because it will motivate him to go out and perform well. Technically, the tendency of hanging the bat outside off stump is something he could rectify pretty quickly. I think that comes down to concentration and focus.”

That said, Kohli’s scoring philosophy still upholds the tenets of one-day batting, something that’s on the wane now. “You’re reverse sweeping, you’re ramping, you’re playing all these amazing shots. Perhaps the players have forgotten 50 overs is a long time. It’s 300 balls,” said Waugh. “You’ve actually got time to build an innings. And you see someone like Kohli does really well in one-day cricket. Maybe the batters are taking too many risks earlier. That’s why we’ve not seen the big scores.”

Balancing itself perilously between Test cricket and T20, ODIs don’t get much traction these days. But Waugh feels ICC events like the Champions Trophy are a timely reminder of the format’s virtues. “Fifty overs are too long, but yeah, every time we have a World Cup, people fall in love with ODIs again. So, the Champions Trophy, whilst it’s not as high profile as the World Cup, obviously is important for players. But it’s going to be increasingly hard in the future to fit all formats into the game. And I guess the one format which will probably suffer a bit will be one-day cricket.”

At the top will always remain Test cricket, though Waugh doesn’t think the proposed two-tier system is feasible. “There aren’t enough teams to have two divisions. Playing the same teams all the time, the lower divisions won’t improve. I don’t see how that would work. You want cricket to be competitive and to be a world game. It can’t be just two or three sides being really good and the rest making up the numbers.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On