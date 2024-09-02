 Sumit Antil breaks Paralympic record to win javelin gold, defends title in Paris - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
Sumit Antil breaks Paralympic record to win javelin gold, defends title in Paris

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 02, 2024 11:34 PM IST

Sumit Antil wins India a third gold medal at the Paris Paralympics.

India's Sumit Antil defended his Paralympic javelin gold medal, creating a new Games record to clinch the top podium in Paris on Monday. Antil recorded a highest throw of 70.59m in his second attempt, which remained the highest throughout the competition.

Antil delivered an impressive performance in the final, launching a throw of 69.11m on his first attempt and then surpassing it with a new Paralympic record in the F64 category by breaking the 70m barrier. He continued his strong form with a third throw of 66.66m.

Despite a foul on his fourth attempt, Antil wrapped up the event with solid throws of 69.04m and 66.57m in his fifth and sixth attempts, respectively. No other competitor managed to cross the 70m mark.

Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku secured the silver medal with a top throw of 67.03m, while Michal Burian claimed bronze with a best of 64.89m.

The 26-year-old world record holder from Sonipat, Haryana, surpassed his previous Paralympic record of 68.55m, which he set while winning gold in Tokyo three years ago.

Antil's world record remains an impressive 73.29m.

He becomes only the second Indian athlete, following shooter Avani Lekhara, to successfully defend a Paralympics title.

The F64 category is designated for athletes with lower limb impairments, including those who compete with prosthetics or have differences in leg length.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
