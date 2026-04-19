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Sumit Antil's complaint prompts quick action: PCI sacks Dronacharya awardee Naval Singh after Neeraj Chopra backs claims

The Paralympic Committee of India has dismissed coach Naval Singh amid allegations of harassment by champion Sumit Antil. 

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:58 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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The Paralympic Committee of India has sacked Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh with immediate effect after harassment allegations made by Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, in a case that has quickly turned into one of the most serious athlete-welfare controversies in Indian athletics.

Sumit Antil competes in the men's javelin throw event during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix.(PTI)

The matter had already gathered major attention after Antil lodged a formal complaint, and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra backed it. With PCI action against Naval, the issue has moved well beyond a private athlete-coach fallout and into a full-blown institutional crisis.

Antil’s complaint put the issue in the open

Antil’s complaint centred on allegations of repeated verbal abuse and mental harassment. In the strongest statement to emerge from the episode, Antil told PTI, “He mentally harassed us and abused our, as in mine and Neeraj’s families. He seems mentally unstable.”

Antil went further and described what he alleged was a pattern of behaviour that kept escalating over time. “He would deliberately share recordings of his abusive rants with our managers, so that they reach us,” Antil said, adding that the situation had worsened to a point where he had no choice but to approach the authorities.

Why the case as become bigger than a coach-athlete dispute

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What makes this story bigger is the stature of the athletes involved. Neeraj Chopra remains the biggest face in Indian athletics, while Sumit Antil is one of the country's premier Paralympic champions and a major medal hope going forward. When names of that scale go on record in support of a complaint, the system cannot dismiss it as internal noise.

For now, the allegations remain allegations, and the larger process may still move towards further enquiry. But the immediate message from PCI’s decision is clear. A decorated coach has been removed, athlete testimony has forced the issue into the open, and Indian athletics is being pushed to answer a difficult question about conduct, accountability and how much players have had to endure before action finally arrived.

 
paralympic committee of india neeraj chopra
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Sumit Antil's complaint prompts quick action: PCI sacks Dronacharya awardee Naval Singh after Neeraj Chopra backs claims
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