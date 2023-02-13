Super Bowl 2023 ad blitz: Your ultimate guide to big brands' commercials aired at NFL's biggest annual tournament

The Super Bowl is widely considered the mecca of marketing, attracting the attention of millions of people all over the world. This annual event provides a platform for brands to showcase their products and services to a captive audience, making it one of the most valuable advertising opportunities of the year.

Super Bowl commercials have become almost as iconic as the event itself, with brands competing to create the most memorable and impactful ads. The high stakes and huge audience have made the Super Bowl a proving ground for creativity and innovation in marketing, with companies investing heavily to create standout commercials that will be talked about for weeks to come.

From classic slogans and catchy jingles to clever product placements and celebrity endorsements, Super Bowl ads cover a wide range of marketing techniques. The pressure to perform is intense, but for many brands, the rewards are well worth it. Whether they're introducing new products, building brand recognition, or simply having a little fun, the Super Bowl provides an unparalleled opportunity to reach a massive, engaged audience.

These ads often feature high production values and celebrity cameos, with the intention of making a lasting impact on viewers. The relationship between Super Bowl and advertising is symbiotic, with the event providing a platform for companies to reach a large audience, and the ads providing an entertaining and memorable aspect of the Super Bowl experience for viewers.

Here is a guide to all the ads that got aired in Super Bowl LVII this year

Doritos: Jack Harlow

Rapper Jack Harlow sparks a global triangle trend inspired by the shape of Doritos.

Pepsi Zero Sugar: Steve Martin and Ben Stiller

Pepsi presents two separate ads, one featuring Steve Martin and the other featuring Ben Stiller, in the "Great acting or great taste?" series.

Amazon: Saving Sawyer

Watch a touching story about a family who uses Amazon to save a bored and destructive dog.

NFL: Run with it

The NFL joins in on the commercial fun by showcasing the women of football in an action-packed ad.

M&Ms: Chocolate Clam Bites

Actress Maya Rudolph creates a stir in this ad by pretending to replace the M&M mascots with chocolate-dipped clam bites.

Jeep: Electric Boogie

Jeep brings together a love of animals and electric vehicles in this commercial.

Dunkin': Drive-Thru with Ben Affleck

Actor Ben Affleck surprises customers at a Dunkin' drive-thru, including his wife Jennifer Lopez.

Kia: Binky Dad

A devoted dad goes on a quest to retrieve his child's pacifier and becomes a viral hero in this ad for the Kia Telluride X-Pro.

Google: Fixed on Pixel

Amy Schumer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Doja Cat showcase the image-altering features of their Google Pixel 7 phones.

Skechers: Snoop Dogg

Rap star Snoop Dogg showcases his Skechers kicks in a series of humorous scenarios with guest stars.

Peacock: Poker Face

Natasha Lyonne offers a witty take on Super Bowl ads in a promo for the new Rian Johnson series on Peacock.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Bush's Beans: Go Bigger

See NFL legend Peyton Manning team up with a talking dog to promote the versatility of beans.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Crown Royal: Thank You, Canada

Crown Royal uses the Super Bowl to promote Canada with the help of Dave Grohl.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Remy Martin: Inch by Inch

Remy Martin takes an inspirational approach with a speech from Serena Williams on the power of teamwork.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Xfinity: The Next Giant Leap

Xfinity celebrates the launch of its 10G network by comparing it to the moon landing.

Click here to watch the advertisement

E-Trade: Baby Goes to a Wedding

The beloved E-Trade baby is back in an ad where he attends a wedding between two other babies.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Forever: The Farmer's Dog

Pet food company The Farmer's Dog tug at your heartstrings with a touching story about a dog as a companion.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Squarespace: The Singularity

Actor Adam Driver becomes multiple versions of himself in this ad for Squarespace.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Miller Lite/Coors Light: High Stakes Beer Ad

Fans of beer had the chance to guess how Miller Lite and Coors Light's Super Bowl commercial would play out, with the winner taking home a share of the prize.

Click here to watch the advertisement

T-Mobile: New Neighbor

John Travolta, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison join forces in a musical number celebrating T-Mobile's 5G home internet service.

Click here to watch the advertisement

DoorDash: We Get Groceries

Chef Matty Matheson and Raekwon the Chef of Wu-Tang Clan go grocery shopping with the help of Tiny Chef.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Avocados from Mexico: Make it Better

Anna Faris imagines a world where avocados have replaced apples in this ad for Avocados from Mexico.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Dexcom: Feels like Magic

Pop star Nick Jonas raves about the magic-like properties of the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Mr Peanut: The Roast

Planters' Mr. Peanut gets teased by comedians in a full-length roast that will be available online on game day.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Paramount Plus: Stallone Faces Off

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King and a Super Bowl ad for Paramount Plus, featuring Dora the Explorer, Star Trek's Captain Pike, Lower Decks' Beckett Mariner, 911's Lieutenant Dangle, and Stallone's daughters.

Click here to watch the advertisement

GM x Netflix: Why Not an EV?

General Motors and Netflix promote electric vehicles, with Will Ferrell and stars from Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Squid Game.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Uber One: Diddy Makes a Hit Song

Sean "Diddy" Combs creates a hit song for Uber One, with a tour through previous hits by singers like Donna Lewis and Ylvis.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Workday: Rock Star

Real rockers Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Paul Stanley bring rock-and-roll glamour to enterprise software in an ad for Workday.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Michelob Ultra: New Members Day

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Succession actor Brian Cox star in a Caddyshack-inspired ad for Michelob Ultra beer.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Michelob Ultra: Full Swing Gossip

Sports celebrities star in an ad for Michelob Ultra beer and the Netflix golf docuseries Full Swing.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Bud Light: Miles Teller Dancing

Actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh dance away the wait in an ad for Bud Light.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Oikos Yogurt: Deion Sanders and Family

Retired NFL star Deion Sanders and his family engage in a strength competition in an ad for Oikos yogurt.

Click here to watch the advertisement

DraftKings: Free Bet

Comedian Kevin Hart stars in a star-studded party to advertise DraftKing's free-bet promotion for the Super Bowl.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Pop Corners: Breaking Bad Reunion

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their Walter White and Jesse Pinkman characters from Breaking Bad in an ad for PopCorners.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Downy Unstopables: Mystery Celeb Revealed

A mystery celeb covers his face with a hoodie and takes a wild ride through a neighborhood to prove Downy Unstopables keeps clothing fresh that long.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Hellmann's: Who's in the Fridge?

Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and Pete Davidson star in a food pun-filled ad for Hellmann's mayonnaise.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Rakuten: Clueless Reunion

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reunite as Cher and Amber in a fashion-focused ad for e-commerce company Rakuten.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Booking.com: Somewhere, Anywhere

Melissa McCarthy sings her heart out in a throwback musical-style ad for Booking.com.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Budweiser: Six Degrees of Bud

Budweiser passes a six-pack of bottles around in an ad that plays on the "six-degrees-of-separation" concept. The commercial is narrated by actor Kevin Bacon and revamps the classic Budweiser slogan "This Bud's for you".

Click here to watch the advertisement

Busch Light: The Busch Guide

Outdoorsy Busch Light spokesperson "Busch Guy" has a humorous and confusing encounter with singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan.The ad is based on the definition of the word "shelter".

Click here to watch the advertisement

Sam Adams: A Brighter Boston

Sam Adams beer commercials often feature "your cousin from Boston". In this Super Bowl ad, the "remastered" Boston Lager inspires the cousin to dream of a "brighter Boston" where Red Sox and Yankee fans hug it out.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Miller Lite and Coors Light: High-stakes Beer Ad

Molson Coors partners with online betting site DraftKings to bring one of the more complicated Super Bowl ads of 2023. Eligible viewers can predict the outcome of the big game ad for Miller Lite and Coors Light and potentially win a share of $500,000.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Heineken 0.0: Ant-Man and The Wasp

Heineken takes the excitement out of Super Bowl beer commercials by advertising its nonalcoholic Heineken 0.0 in partnership with Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania". The campaign kicks off with a brief teaser featuring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Pringles: Made You Look

Pringles teases the hidden celebrity in its ad, which ultimately turns out to be singer Meghan Trainor. The ad focuses on people getting Pringles cans stuck on their hands.

Click here to watch the advertisement

FanDuel: Kick of Destiny

Sports-betting site FanDuel brings suspense to the Super Bowl with a live commercial starring four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, a former tight end, will attempt to kick a field goal and if he makes it, FanDuel big-game bettors will win a share of $10 million in free bets.

Click here to watch the advertisement

Super Bowl is one of the largest and most watched television events in the world, attracting millions of viewers annually. As a result, it is a prime opportunity for companies to showcase their products and services through commercials during the broadcast. Companies invest millions of dollars to create and air their advertisements during the Super Bowl, hoping to reach a wide and captive audience.