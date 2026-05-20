...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa faces Bogdan-Daniel after rest day

Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa faces Bogdan-Daniel after rest day

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:19 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bucharest , Second-placed Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will take on Romania's Deac Bogdan-Daniel in the sixth round of the Super Chess Classic, a part of the Grand Chess Tour, seeking to break his run of draws, here.

Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa faces Bogdan-Daniel after rest day

After five rounds, Germany's Vincent Keymer is in sole lead by half a point over a chasing pack that includes Dutch duo of Anish Giri and Jorden van Foreest, top seeded American Fabiano Caruana and Praggnanandhaa.

Caruana joined the shared second spot by defeating Alireza Firouzja of France in his fourth round game that was pushed back to the rest day as the latter suffered an ankle injury.

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and Wesley share the sixth spot on 2.5 points each while World Championship challenger Javokhir SIndarov of Uzbekistan are right behind on two points. Romanian Bogdan-Daniel is in ninth spot on 1.5 points, half point ahead of Firouzja.

After a lone victory over Sindarov in the second round besides four draws, the pressure is now on Praggnanandhaa as he has a few tough matches left in the second half of the tournament. The Indian will have black in the next round against Bogdan-Daniel, but thereafter, he has to take on Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave in succession before Anish Giri in the finale.

Pairings round 6: Deac Bogdan-Daniel vs R Praggnanandhaa ; Vincent Keymer vs Alireza Firouzja ; Caruana Fabiano vs Javokhir Sindarov ; Jorden Van Foreest vs Anish Giri .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
grand chess tour bucharest r praggnanandhaa
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa faces Bogdan-Daniel after rest day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.