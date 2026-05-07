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Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh stays in hunt after Sindarov win, So draw

Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh stays in hunt after Sindarov win, So draw

Published on: May 07, 2026 10:05 am IST
PTI |
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Warsaw , D Gukesh made quite an impact, signalling that his preparations for the World Championship are on track by first defeating his title challenger, Javokhir Sindarov, in the fifth round and then holding American Grandmaster Wesley So to a draw in the Super Rapid and Blitz event on the Grand Chess Tour.

Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh stays in hunt after Sindarov win, So draw

After defeating Uzbekistan's Sindarov, Gukesh played out a quick draw with Wesley So to move to six points with three rounds still to go in the Rapid event. The win against Sindarov earned the Indian two points, while the draw fetched him one.

So is the joint leader on nine points alongside fellow American Hans Niemann. The duo is followed by Vladimir Fedoseev, who is a point behind, while Gukesh is tied on six points with Fabiano Caruana, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave as he looks to climb further up the standings in the remaining rounds.

Gukesh was in full flow as he matched Sindarov move for move in what was the first clash between the two ahead of their World Championship meeting in December.

The Grand Chess Tour was conceptualised by legendary former world champion Garry Kasparov, and R Praggnanandhaa is among India's main contenders following D Gukesh's withdrawal.

Results Wesley So drew with D Gukesh ; Alireza Firouzja lost to Hans Moke Niemann ; Fabiano Caruana drew with Duda Jan Krzysztof ; Vladimir Fedoseev beat Radoslav Wojtaszek ; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave beat Javokhir Sindarov .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
grand chess tour warsaw d gukesh world championship
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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