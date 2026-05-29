...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

SC questions Vinesh Phogat for missing doping test, allows wrestler to participate in Asian Games selection trials

The Supreme Court also questioned the manner and method in which the Delhi HC dealt with the matter.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 02:49 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
Advertisement

The Supreme Court has allowed Vinesh Phogat to compete in the selection trials for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games. The women's selection trials are scheduled for May 30-31 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. Also, a further hearing has been scheduled for June 1.

Vinesh Phogat will be participating in the selection trias.(HT_PRINT)

"If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She’s made the country proud," the court said.

Also Read: WFI moves Supreme Court after Delhi HC allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in Asian Games selection trials

The court also questioned the manner and method in which the Delhi High Court dealt with the matter. The SC bench said that easy, quick interference by courts in such matters is a problem.

"You have been an excellent athlete. But country first," said the SC bench.

During the hearing, Justice PS Narasimha added, "These are not medical college admissions, these are national and international sports. It can’t be like Courts will interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule."

Supreme Court bench questions Vinesh Phogat's reason to miss doping test

The Delhi High Court hearing was held on May 22. The bench also claimed that WFI's selection policy was exclusionary, given its lack of discretion to consider a wrestler like Phogat, who is returning from a maternity break.

WFI was also ordered by the HC to video-record the trials in the presence of an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association.

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC also maintained that the law should ensure that motherhood doesn't become a reason to exempt iconic athletes like Phogat.

 
vinesh phogat wrestling asian games
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / SC questions Vinesh Phogat for missing doping test, allows wrestler to participate in Asian Games selection trials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.