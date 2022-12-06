Sydney McLaughlin, Mondo Duplantis underline athletics super stars status

Knighton has been named the Rising Star for the second year in a row. He clocked a best of 19.49secs in April which wasn’t ratified as a world U20 record, but went on to break the mark officially at the US Championships, where he ran 19.69secs. He then claimed bronze at the World Championships, going on to achieve victories on the Continental Tour and Diamond League circuits.

Sydney McLaughlin and Armand Duplantis have made it a habit to better their own world records. American McLaughlin raced to an awe-inspiring 50.68secs in the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Eugene while US-born Swedish pole-vaulter Duplantis vaulted to newer heights this season. It was thus no surprise that they were named the 'World Athlete of the Year'.

Rising stars

Serbian javelin thrower Adriana Vilagos and US sprinter Erriyon Knighton were given the Rising Stars award.

Vilagos successfully defended her world U20 javelin title with a championship record of 63.52m, breaking the European U20 record in the process.

