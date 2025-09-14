SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Bryce Johnson homered to back Dylan Cease and lead the San Diego Padres to a 11-3 win against the lowly Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. Tatis' 2-run shot starts 4-homer outburst for the Padres, who beat the Rockies 11-3

Machado and Ramón Laureano each drove in three runs for the Padres, who rebounded from a 4-2 loss on Friday night and have a chance to win the four-game series on Sunday.

San Diego came in trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 2 1/2 games in the NL West. The Padres currently hold the second of three National League wild cards. The Rockies have the worst record in the majors at 41-108.

Cease held the Rockies to one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out six to reach 201 for the season. It’s his fifth straight season with more than 200 strikeouts.

The nine runs were more than the Padres scored in the previous four games combined.

Rockies rookie Bradley Blalock , who lasted just three innings, allowed three homers.

A night after striking out four times, Tatis hit a two-run shot to right-center with two outs in the second, his 22nd. Machado homered for the second straight night when he led off the third with his 25th. Merrill connected with two outs that inning. Johnson, pinch-hitting for Tatis, hit a two-run shot off Angel Chivilli in the eighth, his first of the season.

Machado added a two-run single in the fourth and Laureano had a two-run double, both off Antonio Senzatela.

Tatis gave the Padres a 3-1 lead with his fifth homer against the Rockies this season.

Machado has five straight 25-homer seasons.

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez and Padres RHP Yu Darvish are scheduled to start Sunday's series finale.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.