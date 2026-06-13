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Tejas Shirse manifests and delivers CWG qualification

Tejas Shirse broke his national 110m hurdles record with a 13.27s run in Ludhiana, qualifying for the Commonwealth Games amid post-injury challenges.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 09:57 pm IST
By Shantanu Srivastava, New Delhi
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At the start of the season, Tejas Shirse created what he calls a manifestation board on his iPad, listing everything he wants to achieve on the track this year. Halfway through, the 110m hurdler has ticked off the first item on the wishlist: 13.27 seconds.

Tejas Shirse

Competing in the Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana on Saturday, Shirse clocked 13.27secs, breaking his own national record (13.41s set in 2024) while winning the event to meet the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) qualification mark for the Commonwealth Games (13.39s).

The Ludhiana event – it ends on Sunday – is the last qualifying event for CWG. Shirse, having missed out in the Federation Cup in Ranchi where he clocked 13.50s to win and at the New Taipei City Athletics Open where he timed 13.58s for a second place, was determined to make it count.

“I was particularly disappointed after Taipei because the track and the conditions were great, but somehow things didn’t click. To cut down 0.31 secs in the space of one week is not easy and I am happy I could do it,” the 24-year-old told HT from Ludhiana.

“I thought, ‘what worse can happen than another missed qualification?’ So, I decided to enjoy the race and take it as a free hit. I am glad I qualified on merit,” he said.

“I had manifested this 13.27 secs time because it was the qualifying mark for the Paris Olympics and the 2025 Worlds. Maybe I just needed a validation that I can clock a respectable, world-class time.” While truly elite timings in 110m hurdles are sub-13secs, Shirse’s PB would have won him silver at the last three CWG editions.

“I don’t consciously chase time,” he said. “The idea is to run a technically good race. I want to become a good, wholesome athlete and not someone who can run fast occasionally.” That quest for technical perfection means Shirse and Hillier are constantly looking for areas to improve. Their latest find is “getting my arms to listen to my body,” said Shirse.

“We noticed my arms get a little wayward over the hurdles and that is where I tend to lose speed. Once that is fixed, you’ll see me touching 13 secs or thereabouts,” he said.

Shirse will next be in action at the Inter-State meet in Bhubaneswar, after which a training stint, likely in the Czech Republic, is on the cards leading up to the Glasgow CWG (July 23-Aug 2).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shantanu Srivastava

Shantanu Srivastava is an experienced sports journalist who has worked across print and digital media. He covers cricket and Olympic sports.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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