Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tennis-Djokovic makes winning Miami return, Swiatek into third round

Reuters |
Mar 22, 2025 03:33 AM IST

TENNIS-MIAMI:Tennis-Djokovic makes winning Miami return, Swiatek into third round

-Six-times champion Novak Djokovic made his long-awaited Miami Open return on Friday and defeated Australian Rinky Hijikata 6-0 7-6 to reach the third round while Polish second seed Iga Swiatek also advanced.

HT Image
HT Image

It marked Djokovic's Miami return for the first time since 2019 and the Serbian fourth seed's victory was his 410th ATP Masters 1000 level match win, tying him with Rafa Nadal for the most of all time.

"I was playing really well, I mean on a very high level from the beginning, I knew exactly what I wanted to do tactically," Djokovic said during his on-court interview.

"Obviously it's just the first match but the way I felt on the court and the way I played is really encouraging."

It was all one-way traffic in the opening set as Djokovic showcased his superior shotmaking from the baseline along with a lethal service game to make a perfect start and needed just 27 minutes to wrap up the opening set.

But Hijikata refused to back down and his confidence grew during a tightly-contested second set where neither player could manage a break but Djokovic took over in the tiebreak where he won the final six points.

Russian seventh seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2023 Miami champion who arrived this year fresh off a run to the Indian Wells semi-finals, crashed out at the first hurdle as he fell 6-2 6-3 to Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Former Miami finalists Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov both advanced while Australian Kyrgios, who this week earned his first win since October 2022, fell 7-6 6-0 to Karen Khachanov.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz is set to kick off the evening session against Belgian David Goffin.

On the women's side, former champion Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia for the second time in as many tournaments with a 6-2 7-5 victory that sets up a third-round clash with Belgian Elise Mertens, a 6-4 6-1 winner over American Peyton Stearns.

Swiatek beat Garcia in straight sets at the same stage in Indian Wells where the Pole's title defence ended last week in the semi-finals but faced a much more determined opponent this time around.

Swiatek powered through the first two games of the match without dropping a point and then consolidated another service break for a 4-0 lead before leaning on her serve to secure the first set in 29 minutes.

But the Pole faced much more resistance during a back-and-forth second set as she overturned a 3-1 deficit and then saved a set point while serving at 5-4 down as she closed out the match by winning the last three games.

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu also advanced with a 7-6 2–6 7–6 win over Emma Navarro. Among the other women advancing were Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa and Czech 15th seed Karolina Muchova.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On