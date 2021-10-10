This world champ wants an iPhone!

New Delhi At the age of 14, Delhi-based Naamya Kapoor has etched her name in history by becoming the youngest to win a medal at ISSF Junior World Championships 2021, Lima (Peru). And it’s just not any medal, it’s a gold that this teen has clinched in 25 metre pistol shooting event!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to us from Peru, the deft player exclaimed, “Ab toh Papa ko mujhe iPhone dilana padega” when asked about her first reaction after winning. Actually the young gun was quick to shoot this request back home to her parents in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

The ninth grader recalls how she took to shooting after “accompanying elder sister” to the shooting practice, and the gruelling travel of over 40 kms, one way, everyday by road, to reach the shooting range to practice. “Papa arranged for a car and driver for us. And I used to go with my mother and elder sister, Khushi (who also practices shooting). I used to get up at 6am everyday and travel to Faridabad to practise at the shooting range as we have our coach and a 25 metre shooting range there only. It was a daily up and down, and only one weekly off we got.” On a good day, Kapoor says, “If the traffic was less it would take three hours to and fro else it took much more if there is rain or traffic. It sure gets tiring by the end of the day. And I wish there was a range closer to home, so I could practice more and rest more. But as it’s always taught to us: Kuchh paane ke liye kuchh khona padta hai!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naamya Kapoor (centre) after winning gold medal at ISSF Junior World Championships 2021 in Peru.

“It’s hard work of about three years. I like eating non-vegetarian food mostly. But ever since we began shooting, there’s a focus on healthy diet, so had to stick to what was advised... I hope I’m able to continue being better and make my parents proud,” opines the sports star in the making. And when asked about who is her favourite sportsperson, she’s quick to reply: “Shooter Sourabh Chaudhary!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And as for the fam, it’s certainly a moment of pride to now wait for the champ to return home with glory. Her father, Parveen Kapoor, a businessman, informs how her young one’s school supported her dreams, and adds: “Champions are not made overnight. Parents ki, coach ki, bachche ki, sabki mehnat hoti hai. Sports ko afford karna bhi mushkil hai. It’s expensive... Naamya attends school once a week and only appears for exams, to be able to devote herself full-time to the sport. Tabhi toh yahan tak pahuch payi hai.”

The gold medallist is scheduled to return to India on the thirteenth of this month, and her mother is sure elated to welcome the champ home! “As a parent, jeet ke baad ki feeling kaise bayaan karein... Koi bhi player saalon mein jaakar banta hai. Humko ab pata chal raha hai,” says Gunjan Kapoor, her mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her uncle Sanjeev Rajput, a three-time Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, chips in, “I’m very happy to see Naamya win the gold medal. Everyone in the family feels very nice to see a young member of the family doing so well. It’s the beginning though and I’m sure with hard work and dedication she will bring a lot of laurels for our country!”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter