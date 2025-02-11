Tiger Woods abruptly withdraws from his signature event, yet to process mother's death

Golf legend Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he would be withdrawing from this week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, citing the emotional toll of his mother's unexpected death. Woods, who was scheduled to make his first appearance in a non-major PGA Tour event in seven months, revealed that he was still processing the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 80. (FILES) US golfer Tiger Woods reacts(AFP)

In a statement posted on social media, Woods shared his struggles with the decision: “I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready,” he said. “I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss.”

Woods went on to express his appreciation for the support he has received in this difficult time. “Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing,” he added.

The 15-time major champion had committed to competing in the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts, just days after announcing his mother’s death. The event was set to be Woods’ first appearance on the PGA Tour since his withdrawal from the Genesis last year due to illness. His last official tournament was the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Woods, who has had a storied career at Torrey Pines, had hoped to return to the course where he has won eight times, including his iconic 2008 U.S. Open victory, which he clinched in a dramatic 18-hole playoff while playing with a broken leg.

The Genesis Invitational had to be relocated from its usual venue at Riviera Country Club due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, with the event now being held at Torrey Pines. Despite his withdrawal, Woods expressed hope to attend the event later in the week.

Woods’ withdrawal comes as a mild surprise, as he had not played on the PGA Tour since the 2023 British Open. He had made his plans to return to the Genesis, one of the signature events of the PGA Tour, after receiving a special exemption. Jake Knapp has since replaced Woods in the tournament field.

Throughout his career, Woods has credited his mother as one of his greatest influences, describing her as a “force of nature” and the “greatest rock any child could possibly have.” He recalled her role in shaping his competitive drive and love for the game, mentioning her advice on wearing red on Sundays, which became his trademark. Her death marks another significant loss for the golfer, whose father, Earl Woods, passed away in 2006 after battling cancer.