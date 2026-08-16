NGT seeks action over dumping of waste in wetlands in Noida

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to ensure that Noida authority takes appropriate action on dumping of municipal solid waste and construction debris in and around wetlands in sectors 137 and 49. The order was issued on July 24 during hearings of two connected matters concerning environmental pollution in Noida (HT)

The order was issued on July 24 during hearings of two connected matters concerning environmental pollution in Noida. The applicant, Abhisht Kusum Gupta, told the tribunal that he had submitted detailed representations on July 30, 2025 and July 10, 2026 concerning the alleged dumping, but that they had not been considered.

The representations, according to the applicant’s submission, complained of dumping “municipal solid waste and construction debris in and around the in-situ wetlands in sectors 137 and 49”.

“Member Secretary, UPPCB is directed to ensure that the Noida authority takes appropriate action on the above representations failing which the needful will be done by the UPPCB,” the NGT order read.

During the hearing, counsel for the Noida authority said that he would ensure appropriate remedial action by the authority.

The proceedings also included a submission by UPPCB on related proceedings before the Supreme Court. UPPCB counsel told the tribunal that its orders on August 3, 2022 and September 5, 2022 on a review application for pollution in the irrigation canal near Sector 137 were under challenge before the Supreme Court.

The counsel further informed the tribunal that Supreme Court, in an order dated May 21, 2026, had constituted a committee headed by the Union home secretary to prepare a comprehensive Yamuna Action Plan within eight weeks. Counsel sought an adjournment, saying he would update the tribunal about the proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

The NGT did not record any finding in the July 24 order establishing the alleged dumping. The matter has been listed for next hearing on October 7, 2026.