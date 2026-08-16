‘Not made for small ambitions’: CM Gupta says Delhi has key role in Viksit Bharat

Addressing the Delhi government ’s Independence Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium, Gupta said the youth constitute the country’s “Amrit generation” and can question, innovate, and compete globally. She urged them to move beyond social media and turn their ideas into start-ups, creativity into innovation and questions into research.

Her remarks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi , addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day , said Maoist extremism was nearing its end in the country, while calling for the identification and isolation of what he described as “dimaagi Naxals”.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday cautioned the youth against what she termed “Urban Naxalism”, saying such influences posed an internal challenge to the country, and urging them to use their creativity and talent for nation-building.

Gupta said the country was fighting challenges on “two and a half fronts”, with the “half front” being an internal challenge posed by those she accused of denigrating the country and its armed forces. She asked young people to remain alert to narratives that, according to her, could undermine national institutions and the armed forces.

“I want to say to my young friends: Do not limit your strength to social media. Use your ideas for start-ups and your creativity for innovation. Turn your questions into research, use your sensitivity for service and channel your talent towards nation-building,” she said.

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Viksit Bharat On development, the chief minister said Delhi had a special responsibility as the national capital and could become a model for other states in the journey towards “Viksit Bharat”. She said her government was working to develop the city as a growth engine by strengthening infrastructure, healthcare, education, transport and environmental systems.

While laying down the roadmap for her government, Gupta said the aim is to ensure that when India completes 100 years of Independence, other states in the country would like to adopt the Delhi model.

Also read: Independence Day: Delhi’s development model should inspire other states, says CM

Delhi to become ‘city of opportunities’, says Gupta “This is not a small ambition, but Delhi was not made for small ambitions either. Delhi will become a city of opportunities, not problems,” Gupta said, outlining her vision of a capital where people were free to dream and had the means to fulfil those aspirations.

On infrastructure and transport, she said Delhi had deployed more than 4,500 electric buses, with a target of taking the fleet to 12,000. “Around 9,000 EV charging points have been installed, with plans to increase the number to 32,000. Three newly approved metro corridors would add around 47 km to the existing network,” she said.

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Women-centric schemes form part of Delhi roadmap Gupta highlighted the government’s women-centric schemes, saying more than 18 lakh Pink Cards had been issued to women and transgender persons for free bus travel. Under the proposed Durga Yojana, the government would provide permits for electric autos to 1,100 women and transgender persons.

She also said more than 7.25 lakh registrations had been completed under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.

On environment, Gupta said the government had set a target of planting 70 lakh trees and saplings, with more than 63 lakh already planted. She said 75 acres of land had been reclaimed from garbage mountains and work was underway to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna.

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Delhi government highlights healthcare, education push In healthcare, she said Delhi had implemented Ayushman Bharat for the first time, covering 8.9 lakh beneficiaries, including more than 3.07 lakh senior citizens under the Vay Vandana scheme. She said a total of 417 Ayushman Jan Arogya Mandirs have also been started.

Gupta said education infrastructure was being modernised, with 75 CM Shri Schools equipped, 4,000 smart classrooms prepared and smart boards installed in around 9,000 classrooms. More than 6,000 teachers have been appointed, while 100 new vocational courses are being introduced.

Also read: Delhi school announces hybrid mode classes amid protests

She said the Centre’s support had provided fresh momentum to Delhi’s development, with ₹2,638 crore sanctioned under SASCI for 61 projects.

Gupta added that the government aimed to make Delhi a developed city that retained its heritage while becoming a hub for technology, tourism, healthcare, education and enterprise.