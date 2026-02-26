Uttarakhand receives ₹350 crore incentive under SASCI Part IX for financial management efficiency

The Uttarakhand government has said the Centre has approved an incentive amount of ₹350 crore for the state under Part IX of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, a component titled “Incentives to States for Efficiency in Financial Management”. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The state government said Uttarakhand has been approved ₹350 crore under SASCI Part IX linked to efficiency in financial management.

In a statement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for the approval, and said the sanction would support the state’s development programmes.

Dhami said the incentive reflected the state government’s focus on what he described as stronger financial management, transparency and fiscal discipline. He said Uttarakhand had worked on improving tax collection, tightening expenditure monitoring and control, strengthening digital payment systems, and improving budget management processes.

The chief minister added that the state had been working to streamline financial systems to ensure more predictable budgeting and better tracking of spending. He also indicated that the administration’s focus was on improving the quality of public expenditure alongside resource mobilisation.

The statement also referred to the earlier incentives the state has received for reform measures in other departments. It said Uttarakhand had previously received incentive support from the Centre for steps such as adopting policies aimed at greater transparency in the mining sector, implementing e-tendering and online monitoring systems, and carrying out reforms in the transport department.

Dhami said these incentives pointed to the state’s continued emphasis on a reform-oriented governance approach and that the latest approval would provide additional momentum to ongoing and upcoming projects. He did not specify in the statement how the ₹350 crore would be allocated across sectors, but said it would help accelerate development work.

Reiterating the state government’s stated policy approach, the chief minister said Uttarakhand was working towards strengthening governance systems while pursuing development goals, and that the administration remained committed to positioning the state among the country’s leading states.