34% of enumeration forms are yet to be digitised in Delhi

With the deadline for the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls just two days away, around 34% of the forms have not been digitised, according to data released by the chief electoral officer (CEO). The enumeration forms have been distributed to 100 per cent of the electors across all 13 districts, according to the official figures; however, the pace of digitisation varies. (Hindustan Times)

As of 8 pm on August 15, officials had digitised 9,698,217 of the 14,510,299 enumeration forms distributed across the city. This means 4,812,082 forms, or around 33.16%, were still pending digitisation ahead of the August 17 deadline.

The enumeration forms have been distributed to 100% of the electors across all 13 districts, according to the official figures; however, the pace of digitisation varies.

Southeast area of Delhi has digitised 55.63% of its 1,557,000 forms, leaving more than 690,000 forms to be digitised. New Delhi has digitised 60.64%, while south and central Delhi areas have recorded 60.80% and 61.78% of digitisation, respectively.

North Delhi has achieved the highest digitisation rate at 75.64 per cent, followed by west at 73.06%and southwest at 72.93%.

The exercise is part of SIR Phase III, with the enumeration phase being conducted from June 30 to August 17. The CEO office has said the revision aims to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out in the electoral roll while preventing the inclusion of ineligible persons.

With more than 4,800,000 forms still awaiting digitisation, election officials face a significant workload in the final two days of the enumeration phase.