Is Christa Pike still alive? Is she brain dead? Latest update on her condition and whereabouts

She suffered serious injuries to both arms. Her lawyers said Pike sustained significant injuries to both arms during the attempted execution on Wednesday night. The court filing provided the first detailed account of the physical harm she suffered during the procedure.

Pike is receiving treatment in a hospital. Doctors are working to save her life and remove the lethal drug pentobarbital from her body, according to an emergency court filing submitted by her attorneys, as noted by Reuters report.

Christa Pike is still alive but remains in critical condition. The 50-year-old convicted murderer is unconscious, has a breathing tube and is receiving breathing support from a ventilator after Tennessee failed to execute her through lethal injection, her attorneys said on Friday.

Tennessee administered two doses of the lethal drug but failed to kill her. According to her attorneys, the state gave Pike two doses of pentobarbital, but she survived the procedure and remained in critical condition two days later.

Also read: Christa Pike's accomplices: Why did Tadaryl Shipp get a different sentence in the Colleen Slemmer murder case?

Christa Pike execution: What went wrong? The execution team allegedly failed to identify problems with the IV lines. Pike's lawyers said the team did not realise that the intravenous (IV) lines had not been placed correctly or that her veins had ruptured. As a result, some or all of the pentobarbital may have entered her body incorrectly, the attorneys said in their court filing, as cited by Reuters.

Her attorneys have asked the court to preserve evidence. Following the failed execution, Pike's legal team filed an emergency request in the Chancery Court for the State of Tennessee's Twentieth Judicial District. They want the court to order the Tennessee Department of Correction to preserve evidence related to the incident.

The case has raised questions about Tennessee's execution procedures. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said the execution had followed the state's established protocol. However, Pike's attorneys have argued that difficulties in administering the drug were linked to problems obtaining proper intravenous access.

Pike's lawyers had warned authorities about IV access before the execution. Her attorneys said they had raised concerns about the state's ability to establish intravenous access before the procedure. They have pointed to those earlier warnings while questioning what happened during the attempted execution.

Tennessee has halted further executions for the rest of 2026. Governor Lee ordered an independent review of the failed procedure and halted any further state executions for the remainder of the year. The incident was Tennessee's second botched execution in 2026, according to Reuters.

Why was Christa Pike sentenced to death? Pike was convicted of murdering her 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer, in 1995. Pike was 18 years old when the killing took place.

Pike was scheduled to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years. However, the failed lethal injection left her alive and in critical condition. Her attorneys' latest account describes her as unconscious and dependent on a ventilator, with hospital staff continuing to treat her injuries and the effects of the drug.