3rd incident in 10 days: Delhi man’s throat cut by Chinese manjha

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man suffered injuries after Chinese “manjha” (glass-coated string) of a stray kite got entangled in his neck in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on Saturday. Police said that on Independence Day, many teams conducted a special drive against the manjha. (Ishant Chauhan/Hindustan Times)

According to the police, information was received from GTB Hospital around 2 pm that a man named Gaurav Sharma had been admitted with injuries to his neck.

A senior police officer said the victim was at the Maujpur traffic signal on a motorcycle when the manjha got stuck to his neck and slit his throat. He also fell from the bike, was injured, and was rushed to the hospital by passersby; he is out of danger.

Police said a case is being registered and raids are being continued against vendors selling Chinese Manjha.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after he received an electric shock while flying a kite in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on Saturday.

Police said it is suspected that the kite string came in contact with the power line. The teenager is admitted to GTB Hospital and undergoing treatment.

“The string came in contact with the 11kv power line in front of the house, and the boy suffered an electric shock. His family rushed him to the hospital,” DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar said.

Police said that on Independence Day, many teams conducted a special drive against the manjha.

During the drive, police arrested a resident of Begumpur, Rohini, with 80 rims of Chinese Manjha, said DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

The National Green Tribunal has banned Chinese manjha. This is the third such incident in the last 10 days. On Wednesday, in Maujpur, a three-year-old boy was injured after a loose kite string got entangled around his neck while he was riding pillion with his elder brother on a two-wheeler.

On August 5, a 32-year-old businessman was seriously injured after a loose kite string slit his throat in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area. The victim was riding home on a bike after work when he was injured.