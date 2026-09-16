MP CM Yadav reviews Seva-Sankalp preparations, seeks maximum public participation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reviewed preparations for the Seva-Sankalp Campaign and directed officials to ensure maximum public participation across the state. The campaign will run from September 17 to October 17. The campaign includes lamp-lighting ceremonies, blood donation drives, and numerous cultural activities to engage communities throughout the state. (PTI File)

The campaign will begin on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 with the Ashirwad Ka Diya programme. Lamps will be lit simultaneously at 7 pm at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, all gram panchayats and every ward of urban local bodies across Madhya Pradesh. Yadav will participate.

The chief minister called for a world record in lamp-lighting. Beneficiary families and institutions will also be encouraged to participate. Blood donation camps will be organised at all health centres and medical colleges on September 17.

Reviewing the preparations at Samatva Bhawan, Yadav said the campaign symbolised the light of development and 25 years of Modi’s service and responsibility to the nation. He directed officials to assign responsibilities in advance and ensure effective monitoring.

The campaign will feature painting and speech competitions, street plays, Anganwadi activities, beneficiary stories, service yatras and camps offering benefits under government welfare schemes. Human rangoli events will be held in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Jhabua and Alirajpur on October 9 and 10.

A Seva First Innovation Challenge will be organised on October 12 for incubators, startup leaders and innovators. A national-level Sushasan Seva Samvad will be held in New Delhi on October 17 with participation from Panch and Sarpanch representatives from Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav directed district officials to ensure arrangements for transportation, food and other requirements of participants and to maximise eligible beneficiaries’ access to government schemes.