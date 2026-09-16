Canal water now reaches 80% of Punjab fields, CM Bhagwant Mann says

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said canal irrigation had expanded to 80% of the state’s fields from 22% before his government took office, and set a target of covering all fields. His administration highlights initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, while criticizing past governments for neglecting essential water and resource management. (ANI/HT File Photo)

Addressing a Lok Milni programme at Jindwari village in Sri Anandpur Sahib, Mann said the government had developed a 14,000-km canal-water pipeline network and was working to increase the reach of irrigation water to 100% of fields.

He also highlighted free electricity, merit-based jobs, education, healthcare and road upgrades as key initiatives of his government. Mann said more than 90% of households were receiving free power and claimed that over 70,000 young people had secured government jobs without corruption.

Mann said 45,000 km of roads were being renovated and upgraded and that 3,100 sports stadiums were being constructed to encourage young people to stay away from drugs.

The chief minister also criticised the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal, alleging that the parties were focused on gaining political power. He urged people to stay away from the BJP and Akali Dal to protect Punjab’s interests concerning water, Chandigarh and Panjab University.

Mann alleged that previous governments had mishandled issues including the Bhakra Beas Management Board, Sutlej Yamuna Link canal, Harike canal, Rural Development Fund and border-area funds. He also criticised the Akali leadership over alleged sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, firing incidents and the drug trade.

On welfare, Mann cited the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which he said provides cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per resident family, and the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, under which women are to receive ₹1,000, or ₹1,500 for SC women.

Mann also said six panchayats were given ₹20 lakh cheques each for village development.