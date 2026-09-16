Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates birthday with children with disabilities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spent his birthday with children studying at the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, sharing the occasion with them and encouraging them to pursue their goals with confidence. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (PTI)

Dhami visited the institute on Wednesday, where he cut a cake with the children and spent time interacting with them. He met the students warmly, spoke with them, encouraged them and shared the celebrations. The children appeared excited and happy to have the chief minister among them.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said time spent with children provides new energy and inspiration in life. Every child has immense talent and potential, he said, adding that they need opportunities, encouragement and confidence to move ahead.

The chief minister said empowerment of persons with disabilities is not limited to government efforts and is also a collective responsibility of society. He encouraged the children to face challenges through determination, self-confidence and continuous effort, and urged them to move towards their goals with confidence and enthusiasm.

Dhami also stressed the need to ensure equal opportunities, dignity and a supportive environment for every person. He said the affection of the children and the happiness on their faces was the most special and memorable birthday gift for him.

The chief minister also conveyed his wishes for the children's bright future. He said their presence and affection made the birthday occasion particularly meaningful.

Dhami's wife Geeta Pushkar Dhami, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and teachers from the institute were present during the celebration. He said children need an environment that recognises abilities, supports aspirations and gives them confidence to participate in society.