Tiger Woods faces $30 mn lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Erica Herman over domestic dispute, non-disclosure agreement

Erica Herman, former girlfriend of golf legend Tiger Woods, has filed a lawsuit against a homestead trust controlled by Woods in Hobe Sound, Florida, for damages of over $30 million. According to the lawsuit, Herman claims that the trust and its agents misappropriated $40,000 cash that belonged to her and made defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Herman also alleges that she had an “oral tenancy agreement” with Woods to remain at the home for five years after six years in effect before the breakup.

The trust is attempting to enforce a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) signed by Woods and Herman in 2017. Lawyers for both sides are currently battling it out in court.

Herman also filed a separate complaint this week, suing Woods and requesting release from her NDA with him. She argues that the NDA is not enforceable under the federal Speak Out Act. The lawsuit reveals that the domestic dispute between Woods and Herman spilled into court in Florida after Woods broke up with her in October and allegedly had her locked out of their seaside mansion on the Treasure Coast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the suit against the trust, Herman was forced out by the “trickery” of agents of the trust. They convinced her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, and when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and Florida law. Woods established the trust in 2017, and its only potential beneficiaries are Woods and his children. Its only asset is its ownership interest in the residence.

Herman, who worked as the manager of Woods’ restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, has not made specific allegations of assault or harassment against him. However, she is asking a court to declare her NDA at least partly unenforceable, thereby permitting her to say more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lawsuit also reveals that Woods has faced several troubles over the years away from the golf course, including a car crash near Los Angeles in 2021 and a sex scandal that led to his divorce from his wife Elin Nordegren in 2010.