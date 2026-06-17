...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tilak, Arya, Kushagra fifties take India A to 319/9 against Afghanistan A

Tilak, Arya, Kushagra fifties take India A to 319/9 against Afghanistan A

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 02:12 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Dambulla, Skipper Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra made well-timed half-centuries to propel India A to a healthy 319 for nine against Afghanistan A in a tri-series One-day match here on Wednesday.

Tilak, Arya, Kushagra fifties take India A to 319/9 against Afghanistan A

Tilak , Kushagra and Arya helmed Indian innings after Afghanistan elected to bowl on a rather sluggish Dambulla pitch.

India were quick off the blocks with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Arya adding 75 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs.

Sooryavanshi once again promised a lot, striking some trademark shots through covers and a couple of sixes.

But the left-hander fell in a familiar mode - trying to pull a bouncer outside the off-stump from pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai, who cramped the 15-year-old for room with a well-directed short-pitched delivery.

But Arya looked comfortable in the middle, bringing up a fifty in just 29 balls. However, being ultra aggressive led to his dismissal as a square cut off Farmanullah was taken at point by Shams Ur Rahman.

It left India at 271 for six in the 45th over, but Vipraj Nigam played a cameo to take India past the 300-run mark.

Brief Scores:

India A: 319/9 in 50 overs .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
dambulla Kumar Kushagra priyansh arya
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Tilak, Arya, Kushagra fifties take India A to 319/9 against Afghanistan A
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.