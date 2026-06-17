Dambulla, Skipper Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra made well-timed half-centuries to propel India A to a healthy 319 for nine against Afghanistan A in a tri-series One-day match here on Wednesday.

Tilak, Arya, Kushagra fifties take India A to 319/9 against Afghanistan A

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Tilak , Kushagra and Arya helmed Indian innings after Afghanistan elected to bowl on a rather sluggish Dambulla pitch.

India were quick off the blocks with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Arya adding 75 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs.

Sooryavanshi once again promised a lot, striking some trademark shots through covers and a couple of sixes.

But the left-hander fell in a familiar mode - trying to pull a bouncer outside the off-stump from pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai, who cramped the 15-year-old for room with a well-directed short-pitched delivery.

But Arya looked comfortable in the middle, bringing up a fifty in just 29 balls. However, being ultra aggressive led to his dismissal as a square cut off Farmanullah was taken at point by Shams Ur Rahman.

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi left-hander's dismissal also brought in a change in the tempo of the India A innings as run-rate dipped from over 8 to just above 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi left-hander's dismissal also brought in a change in the tempo of the India A innings as run-rate dipped from over 8 to just above 6. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As the innings progressed, the deck began to slow down visibly, as Tilak, in particular, and his deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad found it tough to sustain the early momentum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the innings progressed, the deck began to slow down visibly, as Tilak, in particular, and his deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad found it tough to sustain the early momentum. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gaikwad was unlucky to be adjudged caught behind down the leg side by stumper Mohammad Ishaq off Abdollah Ahmadzai . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaikwad was unlucky to be adjudged caught behind down the leg side by stumper Mohammad Ishaq off Abdollah Ahmadzai . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tilak, who reached his fifty in 67 balls, and Kushagra who made his half-century in 60 balls, added 104 runs for the fourth wicket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tilak, who reached his fifty in 67 balls, and Kushagra who made his half-century in 60 balls, added 104 runs for the fourth wicket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It steadied India, but they often scored under five or a little over five an over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It steadied India, but they often scored under five or a little over five an over. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kushagra got out while giving a charge to pacer Dawoodzai and Tilak's booming drive outside off-stump off Ahamadzai ended in the hands of stumper Ishaq. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushagra got out while giving a charge to pacer Dawoodzai and Tilak's booming drive outside off-stump off Ahamadzai ended in the hands of stumper Ishaq. {{/usCountry}}

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It left India at 271 for six in the 45th over, but Vipraj Nigam played a cameo to take India past the 300-run mark.

Brief Scores:

India A: 319/9 in 50 overs .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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