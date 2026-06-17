Tilak, Arya, Kushagra fifties take India A to 319/9 against Afghanistan A
Tilak, Arya, Kushagra fifties take India A to 319/9 against Afghanistan A
Dambulla, Skipper Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra made well-timed half-centuries to propel India A to a healthy 319 for nine against Afghanistan A in a tri-series One-day match here on Wednesday.
Tilak , Kushagra and Arya helmed Indian innings after Afghanistan elected to bowl on a rather sluggish Dambulla pitch.
India were quick off the blocks with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Arya adding 75 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs.
Sooryavanshi once again promised a lot, striking some trademark shots through covers and a couple of sixes.
But the left-hander fell in a familiar mode - trying to pull a bouncer outside the off-stump from pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai, who cramped the 15-year-old for room with a well-directed short-pitched delivery.
But Arya looked comfortable in the middle, bringing up a fifty in just 29 balls. However, being ultra aggressive led to his dismissal as a square cut off Farmanullah was taken at point by Shams Ur Rahman.
The Delhi left-hander's dismissal also brought in a change in the tempo of the India A innings as run-rate dipped from over 8 to just above 6.{{/usCountry}}
The Delhi left-hander's dismissal also brought in a change in the tempo of the India A innings as run-rate dipped from over 8 to just above 6.{{/usCountry}}
As the innings progressed, the deck began to slow down visibly, as Tilak, in particular, and his deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad found it tough to sustain the early momentum.{{/usCountry}}
As the innings progressed, the deck began to slow down visibly, as Tilak, in particular, and his deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad found it tough to sustain the early momentum.{{/usCountry}}
Gaikwad was unlucky to be adjudged caught behind down the leg side by stumper Mohammad Ishaq off Abdollah Ahmadzai .{{/usCountry}}
Gaikwad was unlucky to be adjudged caught behind down the leg side by stumper Mohammad Ishaq off Abdollah Ahmadzai .{{/usCountry}}
Tilak, who reached his fifty in 67 balls, and Kushagra who made his half-century in 60 balls, added 104 runs for the fourth wicket.{{/usCountry}}
Tilak, who reached his fifty in 67 balls, and Kushagra who made his half-century in 60 balls, added 104 runs for the fourth wicket.{{/usCountry}}
It steadied India, but they often scored under five or a little over five an over.{{/usCountry}}
It steadied India, but they often scored under five or a little over five an over.{{/usCountry}}
Kushagra got out while giving a charge to pacer Dawoodzai and Tilak's booming drive outside off-stump off Ahamadzai ended in the hands of stumper Ishaq.{{/usCountry}}
Kushagra got out while giving a charge to pacer Dawoodzai and Tilak's booming drive outside off-stump off Ahamadzai ended in the hands of stumper Ishaq.{{/usCountry}}
It left India at 271 for six in the 45th over, but Vipraj Nigam played a cameo to take India past the 300-run mark.
Brief Scores:
India A: 319/9 in 50 overs .
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