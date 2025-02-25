Timberwolves rally from 16 back en route to OT win over Thunder

Anthony Edwards came up with a block in the closing seconds of overtime to help lift the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves to a stunning 131-128 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. HT Image

The Timberwolves trailed by as much as 24 in the fourth quarter and by 16 with less than four minutes remaining. Minnesota, though, scored the final 16 points of the quarter, capped by Jaden McDaniels converting an and-one layup with 11.2 seconds remaining, to force overtime.

Oklahoma City missed nine straight shots to close the fourth quarter, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing a driving layup as time expired.

In overtime, after Naz Reid made two free throws to put the Timberwolves on top 129-128 with 22.1 seconds left, Oklahoma City put the ball in Gilgeous-Alexander's hands coming out of a timeout.

Edwards came over from the help side to block Gilgeous-Alexander's shot.

Terrence Shannon Jr. grabbed the rebound and Nickeil Alexander-Walker - Gilgeous-Alexander's cousin - made a pair of free throws.

Edwards then matched up with Gilgeous-Alexander once more in the closing seconds, forcing a missed 3-pointer to end the game.

It was just the Timberwolves' second victory in six games - both against Oklahoma City. The loss was just the second in 11 games for the Thunder.

McDaniels led Minnesota with 27 points, Reid added 22, and Alexander-Walker finished with 21 off the bench.

Edwards narrowly missed what would have been his first career triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Early in the fourth, it looked like Gilgeous-Alexander was headed toward a seventh game this season with 30 or more points in fewer than 30 minutes.

But not only did Minnesota close the gap to force Gilgeous-Alexander back in the game, they scored the final 16 points of regulation to force overtime after McDaniels' three-point play with less than 12 seconds remaining.

Then Jaylen Clark, whose status for the game was in doubt earlier in the day after a hard fall the night before left him with neck soreness, stayed with Gilgeous-Alexander on his drive to the basket, forcing the miss and sending the game to overtime.

Oklahoma City was just 6-of-29 from the floor in the fourth as the Timberwolves outscored the Thunder 41-19 in the final period.

Minnesota was just 1-for-9 from the field in overtime but made all eight of its free throws.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Jalen Williams added 27 points for the Thunder.

