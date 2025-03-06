Menu Explore
Timberwolves run win streak to 3 by beating Hornets

Reuters |
Mar 06, 2025 08:28 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIN/RECAP

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels pumped in 29 points apiece, and the Minnesota Timberwolves were rolling on offense in a 125-110 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Julius Randle contributed 25 points and joined McDaniels and teammate Naz Reid with 10 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo finished with 16 points, Reid notched 13 points and Randle added nine assists as Minnesota won its third game in a row.

LaMelo Ball poured in 28 points and Miles Bridges had 23, but the Hornets' losing streak reached eight games. Seth Curry racked up 14 points off the bench, while Mark Williams had 12 and Nick Smith Jr. added 11.

Ball, who made went 4-for-12 on 3-pointers, also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Ball and Bridges combined to take 48 of Charlotte's 95 shots from the floor.

Randle, who reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in a seven-game span, fell one assist short of his first triple-double of the season for the second time.

The Timberwolves made 21 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, with every starter connecting at least twice and four reserves hitting one apiece. Edwards finished with six treys on 13 attempts.

McDaniels went 13-for-21 from the floor and didn't attempt a free throw. The Timberwolves shot 48.9 percent from the field.

The Hornets shot 12-for-42 on 3-pointers, with Curry also hitting four. All 10 Charlotte players who entered the game scored.

The Timberwolves, who beat Philadelphia a night earlier, scored 39 points in the first quarter and led 65-58 at halftime. Minnesota pulled away with a strong third quarter by posting a 32-25 edge.

The Hornets secured a 57-43 edge on the boards.

The Timberwolves, who played without Rudy Gobert , improved to 18-15 in road games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Thursday, March 06, 2025
