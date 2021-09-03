Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's recurve event
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's recurve event

Indian archer Harvinder Singh beat Kim Min Su of South Korea 6-5 of South Korea to win a bronze medal in the men’s recurve event of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
New Delhi
SEP 03, 2021
Harvinder Singh. (Paralympics. )

Indian archer Harvinder Singh beat Kim Min Su of South Korea 6-5 in a shootout to win a bronze medal in the men's recurve event of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This is India's third medal of the day, and with the result, they have taken their medal tally at the Paralympic Games to 13.

After beating Germany's Maik Szarszewski by 6-2 in the quarterfinal, Harvinder had put himself in contention for either a silver or a gold medal. But against USA’s Kevin Mather.

More to follow…

