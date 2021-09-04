Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins gold medal, Singhraj Adana wins silver in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event
others

Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins gold medal, Singhraj Adana wins silver in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event

Tokyo Paralympics: The two shooters take India's tally to 15 medals so far in his career. 
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana.(File)

India's Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana claimed two medals for India in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1. While Manish Narwal won the gold medal, Singhraj Adana claimed the silver medal. The two shooters took India's tally to 15 medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Manish scored a total of 218.2 in the final, creating a Paralympic record in the process of winning the gold medal. His Indian teammate Singhraj Adana just fell short, scoring 216.7 in the final.

Earlier, the two Indian shooters had a good show in the qualification round to reach the final. While Manish amassed 533-7x points, Singhraj scored 536-4x points after the end of six series.

Singhraj finished at the fourth position while Manish occupied the seventh spot after the end of the qualification round. Another Indian shooter, Akash failed to book the final berth as he ended with 507-3x points.

(With agency inputs, more details awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo paralympics tokyo paralympic games
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tokyo Paralympics: Bhagat enters badminton finals, assured of silver

Manika alleges national coach Roy asked her to fix match in Olympic qualifiers

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh wins bronze medal in men's recurve

I would bunk school for practice: Sundar Gurjar
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP