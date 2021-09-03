Home / Sports / Others / Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in high jump event
Praveen Kumar(Getty Images)
  • Tokyo Paralympics: World No. 3 Praveen Kumar's effort took India's medal tally to 11 in the ongoing Paralympics.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:01 AM IST

Praveen Kumar bagged the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 category with a jump of 2.07m on Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics. World No. 3 Kumar's effort took India's medal tally to 11 in the ongoing Paralympics. Doing so, the 18-year-old set the new Asian record.

He fell short of gold medal by a whisker as Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10m, claimed the gold.

Praveen had earned Paralympic qualification with a fourth-place finish in the men’s high jump T64 final at Junior Championships clearing 1.92, which was his personal best.

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

T44, the disability classification that Kumar has but is eligible to compete in T64, is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

(With agency inputs)

tokyo paralympics
