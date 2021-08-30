Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal in men's Discus throw event

India's Yogesh Kathuniya bagged the silver medal in the men's Discus throw (F56) event on Monday by registering his best throw of 44.38m in the final at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics in Japan. Kathuniya was only bested by Brazil's world-record holder Batista dos Santos Claudiney who registered a throw of 45.59m to win the gold medal.

Kathuniya started off with a foul, but then threw a 42.84, which was followed by an even better throw of 43.55. But he saved his best for his final throw, when he registered a throw of 44.38m. This is India's fifth medal at the Tokyo Paralympics so far.

ALSO READ| Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T47 high jump event, creates Asian Record

Twenty-four-year-old Kathuniya, who had won the Bronze Medal in World Para Athletics Championship, Dubai 2019, took India's medal tally to four in the mega event.

On Sunday, which was celebrated as Nationals Sports Day in the country, saw three athletes bring home a medal. The day began with star paddler Bhavinaben Patel winning a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4.

Later that day, high jumper Nishad Kumar, with the best jump of 2.06m, won silver in the T47 event by setting an Asian record. Soon after, Vinod Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the Discus throw F52 event. With a throw of 19.91m, he too set a new Asian record.

(With agency inputs, more details awaited)