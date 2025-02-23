Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Townsend wants England agony to inspire Scotland for Six Nations finish

AFP |
Feb 23, 2025 11:31 PM IST

Townsend wants England agony to inspire Scotland for Six Nations finish

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has urged his side to use the agony of their desperately close defeat by England to fuel the remainder of their Six Nations campaign.

HT Image
HT Image

The Calcutta Cup was wrenched from Scotland's grasp as their bid for a record-breaking fifth successive win over England ended with a 16-15 loss at Twickenham on Saturday.

But the result would have been different had fly-half Finn Russell landed a last-minute conversion from out near the touchline after Duhan van der Merwe had sprinted in for a try.

It was a harsh outcome for Scotland after they outscored England three tries to one, albeit co-captain Russell missed all three conversions.

"We were very close to getting a historic win and whether it was a kick or another decision at the end of the game, we'd be talking about a brilliant win," said Townsend. "But we're not. And that's credit to England for staying out in front at the end."

Scotland have yet to win a title in the Six Nations era, with their last championship triumph coming when they won the last edition of the old Five Nations in 1999.

And they appear to be out of the running again after their second straight defeat following a 32-18 loss to reigning champions Ireland.

Scotland finish this season's Six Nations with next month's games at home to Wales and away to France who trounced Italy 73-24 in Rome on Sunday.

"It won't be too difficult to lift the players because we asked them to show who we are as a team against England," said Townsend. "I believe we did that, both in attack and defence and in the effort that's required to play for Scotland."

Wales suffered a record-extending 15th straight Test defeat on Saturday but, in caretaker coach Matt Sherratt's first game in charge since succeeding Warren Gatland, they delivered a much-improved performance before going down 27-18.

"A lot of what we worked on and what we showed, we've got to bring that out in the next two games and they will be tough challenges," said former Scotland playmaker Townsend.

"I watched a lot of the Wales game against Ireland, they played very well so we know we'll have to build on what we did against England."

jdg

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On