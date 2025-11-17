Thomas Tuchel warned Jude Bellingham to respect his decisions after the England midfielder showed frustration at being substituted during Sunday's 2-0 win against Albania. Tuchel lays down law to Bellingham after England star's frustration

Tuchel's side wrapped up a flawless World Cup qualifying campaign as Harry Kane's late double sealed their eighth successive Group K victory.

Bellingham was back in the England starting line-up for the first time since June after Tuchel restricted him to an appearance off the bench in Thursday's win against Serbia.

But the Real Madrid star, who had already been booked, was visibly unhappy when Tuchel replaced him six minutes from the final whistle in Tirana.

Having seen Morgan Rogers waiting to replace him on the touchline, the 22-year-old waved his arms in the air just after Kane's second goal.

It was the latest flare-up involving Tuchel and Bellingham after the England boss was forced to apologise for revealing his mother found some of the midfielder's on-pitch antics "repulsive".

Bellingham's talent is without question but he has long been a polarising figure amid reports some in the England camp believe he is too self-absorbed.

Tuchel raised eye-brows when he left Bellingham out of the October internationals while claiming the star had been desperate to be involved.

He then told Bellingham he would have to fight for his place in the team at the World Cup because Aston Villa's Rogers had played so well as his replacement.

The German was quick to lay down the law to Bellingham after Sunday's incident.

"That's the decision, and he has to accept the decision," Tuchel said. "His friend is waiting on the sideline, so you need to accept it, respect it, and keep on going.

"I don't want to make more out of it but I stick to my words. Behaviour is key and respect towards the team-mates who come in."

Asked if Bellingham's reaction showed disrespect for Tuchel's team-first ethos, the England boss said: "I'm going to have to review it. I saw that he was not happy.

"I think to a certain degree if you have players like Jude, who are so competitive, they will never like it, but, as you said, my word stands.

"It is about standards and level, and it's a commitment to and respect to each other. We will not change our decision just because someone is waving their arms."

- Constant progression -

Although he shook hands with Tuchel before taking his seat on the bench, Bellingham's frustration will cast a cloud over England until the squad reconvene for a pair of friendlies in March.

By then, Tuchel will have seen England's World Cup draw in December as they move closer to the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Some critics claim the paucity of opposition provided in Group K may have given a false impression of England's quality.

But after a slow start, it has been an impressive first year for Tuchel.

England are the first European country to finish a World Cup qualifying campaign of at least six matches by winning them all without conceding a goal.

Runners-up at the last two European Championship tournaments, they will be among the World Cup favourites as they chase a first major trophy since 1966.

"I don't dare to think about a starting eleven at the World Cup because there are so many months to play," Tuchel said.

"I just told the guys, I think we constantly progressed throughout the three camps. This is what we wanted.

"Congratulations to them, it was a pleasure to fight with them and push them from the sidelines."

