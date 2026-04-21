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Tushar, Mannat share lead at AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo

Tushar, Mannat share lead at AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 02:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Lubumbashi , Young golfers Tushar Pannu and Mannat Brar turned in a matching six-under 67 to share the lead after the opening day of the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo here.

Tushar, Mannat share lead at AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo

Pannu, 21, who turned pro last year and came through the Qualifying School, had five birdies, an eagle, and one bogey in his superb round, while Brar, 19, the newly minted Women's Golf Association pro, was bogey free for the day.

The AM green IGPL Invitational Congo is the fourth leg of the Tour and this week is the third event in African Swing.

After the opening leg in Chandigarh, the AM Green IGPL travelled to Mauritius and Joburg, South Africa.

As Pannu and Mannat shared the top spot, rookie pro, Sukhman Singh, son of former top amateur Simarjeet Singh, shot 5-under 68, to lie sole third at the Par-73 Golf Club Lubumbashi.

Aman Raj, a multiple AM Green IGPL winner in 2025, shared the fourth place with Harendra Gupta, as they all shot 4-under 69.

Green Fuels Vizag powered by Manav Shah , who was third last week, and young Danish Verma were third at 5-under.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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