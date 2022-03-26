UFC Fight Night: After an uninspiring 2021, Joanne Wood aims to ‘get back in win column’ against Alexa Grasso

After enduring a tough campaign in the previous year, where she lost two of her three fights, Joanne “JoJo” Wood will look to get back to winning ways when she enters the octagon for the first time in 2022. The Scottish MMA professional and a former Muay Thai champion will duel against Alexa Grasso in the women's flyweight division, headlining the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night on Sunday.

Wood is confident about beating Grasso, who is returning to the fighting scene after a gap of over a year, and “hopes” the long absence works in her favour.

"For me, it would make a difference. But I don't know how she's gonna come off being out for a year. I hope she's the best her so that we have a great fight. I know for myself that would be would be tough. But like I say, I don't know for I can't speak for herself,” Wood told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interaction.

“Jojo”, who is currently ranked 7 in the flyweight division, has not been in her best of late, losing her previous two bouts. When asked about her goal this time around, the MMA fighter wants nothing but to “get back in the win column.”

However, at the same time she wants to avoid extra pressure and fight with a fresh mindset.

“In the fight business we want to get up the rankings and just be relevant, so winning is always important. And the goal is always to win. So obviously me going into this fight on a two-fight losing streak, it's going to be crucial. But I don't want to think like that. I don't want to put that extra pressure on myself."

“Last year, I fought three times that was that was good for me even though I lost two. So yeah, this year I would also like to fight three times. I think that would be a good year. And yeah, main thing is get back in the win column. And then yeah, take it from there,” said Wood.

Not just the defeats in the previous year, Wood on at least two separate occasions failed in what was likely a title eliminator contest. Sharing her thoughts on the same, which the 35-year-old calls it “disheartening.”

“When I think about it, I've come so close a couple of times, and then the people that are above me or I've already fought they've all fought Valentina (Shevchenko - current UFC female flyweight champion) and we're not being successful.”

“It's a little disheartening because I've been so close and the way my journey happened, but, you know, I believe everything happens for a reason. And I'm happy to be here healthy and fit,” she concluded.

