WrestleMania 38: Drew McIntyre 'eyes' return to top after quiet 2021

Drew McIntyre's emergence in the WWE circuit has been remarkable. The Scottish wrestler, who had left the industry in 2014 only to return three years later, rose to the top with exciting wins in 2020. It all started with McIntyre first winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, assuring him a title shot at WWE grandest stage, WrestleMania. At the Showcase of the Immortals, 'The Scottish Psychopath' tamed the beast and defeated Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion, also his first in the business.

McIntyre soon became the most popular face of WWE Raw and carried the company on his back during the pandemic era, winning in multiple PPVs inside the Thunderdome. But since losing the title to a Money in the Bank cash-in by The Miz at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in 2021, McIntyre has failed to regain the position where he once stood tall.

However, he has not given up on his ambitions and during a press conference on Thursday night, the 36-year-old drew attention to his next possible move after WrestleMania 38, which is scheduled to be held on April 2 and 3.

Also Read | 'We'll need our own wing in Hall of Fame': Charlotte on comparisons with father Ric Flair

"It's been a long time since I've competed for the heavyweight championship. I was drafted to SmackDown, the eyes were on the universal championship right away. I was perfectly fine doing whatever I could to get that opportunity. It's not like Roman was going to jump and offer that opportunity to me as he knows what I'm capable of these days," said McIntyre.

McIntyre cites the example of the Survivor Series fight between the two in 2020, which Reigns ultimately won but it came after a low blow and assistance by his cousin Jey Uso. "So Roman is aware what Drew McIntyre is capable of these days as compared to our battles in the past," he adds.

McIntyre understands he might appear far from a title opportunity but it has not shifted his focus from it. In fact, the former champion will have a close eye on the much anticipated fight between Reigns and Lesnar, which is a title vs title clash, and looks forward to challenge the winner.

"I'll start from the bottom, I'll fight everybody and work my way up. At this stage of my career, I understand that I don't need it all now. I've just been building my victories, waiting for my moment."

"We've got this huge match with Roman vs Brock, title vs title at WrestleMania, I can assure I've got my eyes on who's gonna win that match, because I'm coming for him," said McIntyre.

Also Read | WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from in-ring competition

In the two-day event, McIntyre will be up against Baron Corbin and the former WWE champion plans to embarrass him in front of a packed arena in Texas. McIntyre has been involved in a feud with Corbin and Madcap Moss, who assaulted him backstage at the start of the year and left him with a severe neck injury. However, he made a shocking return to the ring at the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match, much earlier than expected, and eliminated both the wrestlers. The wrestler now looks to settle things at WrestleMania, terming the clash as more of a personal rivalry.

"Since I returned to WWE, I wrestled Roman at my first WrestleMania, then I fought Lesnar, then Lashley and then Corbin. A lot of people will say one of these is not like the other. But Corbin is different, he tried to take me out at the start of the year and this is personal. I'm planning to either take him out quickly and embarrass him or beat him for such a long time and embarrass him."

"This match I've been studying is not Brett Hart vs the Stone Cold, The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels. I've been studying Vince McMahon vs Brett Hart from WrestleMania 26, which is a really long uncomfortable 40 minutes of beating," the former champion said.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania 38 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 3rd & 4th April 2022 from 5:30 am (IST).