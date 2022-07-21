Understanding Carlsen: Why has he given up his world champion status?

Carlsen will now perhaps find joy and purpose in chasing his personal Everest of 2900 Elo. In choosing not to be limited and defined by what the world thinks should be his legacy, Carlsen has broken free. He walked away knowing he could have stayed.

For now, he would be relieved to be finally off the conveyor belt of ceaseless World Championships that had become his life over the past decade. He enjoys being more than just a guy who plays chess goddam well – his Twitter bio brags of his brief top spot in the Fantasy Premier League and he turns pocket aces into a bluff at poker championships like a pro. In the absence of the world’s strongest player, the next World Championship – between Ding Liren and Nepomniachtchi dims in shine but perhaps turns into a more even contest.

Kasparov had, in his time, broken away from FIDE and set up a parallel World Championship cycle. Carlsen, who straddles his superstardom with a vast chess empire, already has his own battery of tournaments. What shape and scope they’d assume in the future, there’s no way to be entirely certain of just yet.

At its core, a dip in drive after reaching the top comes down to “competing against the feeling of having achieved life’s goal already,” as Kasparov put it succinctly. Much like “staying motivated after climbing Mount Everest a second time, or sixth. Humans need purpose,” he added.

Carlsen's case isn’t exactly the same. He promises to continue to play other tournaments, just not the World Championship for now. It smacks of how badly Carlsen wanted out on it when he opens up on Barstad’s podcast that the world titles he kept winning on a roll ‘meant nothing’ to him beyond perhaps satisfaction over a job well done.

In March this year, 25-year-old tennis player Ashleigh Barty – world No 1 and fresh off an Australian Open title – announced that she was giving it all up and quitting the sport. “I don’t have the physical drive and emotional want, I’m spent. I’ve given everything to the sport and that for me is success,” she said then.

Carlsen’s decision to forfeit isn’t unprecedented. In 1975, the brilliant American world champion Bobby Fischer refused to defend his world title after his demands for changes in the playing format weren’t met. The match never happened and Anatoly Karpov, who’d qualified as challenger, was declared champion.

With the world No 1’s decision to step away, the Danish trainer’s World Championship run also comes to a pause with a staggering eight world titles to his CV – four each with Anand and Carlsen.

“We tried to savour it a bit more since we understood it was going to be the last time,” he says, “Magnus never really enjoyed the preparation or the matches so I think it’s a pretty mature decision. I’m going to miss it, but in a good way.”

During last year’s match against Ian Nepomniachtchi, Carlsen’s tiny band of trainers led by Nielsen, knew it was their final huddle as a team.

The intensity and drudgery of World Championship preparation – spending half a year with a team of trainers drawing up battle plans focused on one opponent, looking for novelties and minuscule advantages in an engine-powered face-off, has consumed the greater part of Carlsen’s 20s.

“I can understand where Magnus is coming from,” said Viswanathan Anand who’s been world champion as many times as Carlsen. “There was a point I was tired of playing these matches every second year. Somehow you never get to break away from it. Magnus’ problem ironically is that he kept winning it,” he laughs. Anand’s five-title streak ended after he lost to Carlsen in 2013.

Carlsen’s trainer Peter Heine Nielsen thought it would happen eight years ago. “Quite honestly, I didn’t expect him to play the 2014 match (against Anand),” said Nielsen. Carlsen – who was unhappy with the choice of host city (Sochi), schedule, among other things – signed and faxed the match contract to FIDE only on the last day of the extended deadline.

Truthfully, those around Carlsen probably anticipated he’d walk away sooner from a match format he never enjoyed in the first place.

The Norwegian – with five world titles at the age of 31 – is something of a non-conformist with a low boredom threshold. He decided to forgo university education because it didn’t interest him enough and went on to turn a fringe sport in Scandinavia into prime-time material. In his podcast revelation to buddy Magnus Barstad, Carlsen spoke of having played his first Candidates tournament on a whim and having set out with no major World Championship ambitions other than to win it just once.

To many, even if expected, this may appear a wacky decision. Why would one of the best chess players in history give up his world champion status? What may seem inexplicable to others though, comes as a natural, perfectly logical choice for Carlsen.

The speculations only grew in the months that followed. On Wednesday, also International Chess Day, Carlsen gate-crashed the happy hashtags with his formal announcement of what lately appeared to be an inevitable call – that he will not defend his world title in 2023.

On the night of his World Championship win last year in Dubai, Magnus Carlsen faced a particularly pointed question. Would he rather walk away from the World Championship on his own terms or await its natural end. Carlsen heard the journalist out attentively, his nearly Neanderthal brows barely moving. He knew the answer, so did his family and team of trainers. The rest of us had at best something of a lucky hunch. His response then: “It’s a very good question, I cannot answer it right now.”

