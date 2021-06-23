Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / U.S. President Biden lauds athletes Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out
others

U.S. President Biden lauds athletes Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

Nassib's announcement video on Monday, during Pride month, was greeted with support from the NFL and his team, and the 28-year-old took to social media to express his "gratitude and relief."
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib(AP)

US President Joe Biden praised the courage of the Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib for becoming the National Football League's (NFL) first openly gay active player and Japan women's soccer forward Kumi Yokoyama for coming out as a transgender man.

"To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage," Biden tweeted on Tuesday.

Nassib's announcement video on Monday, during Pride month, was greeted with support from the NFL and his team, and the 28-year-old took to social media to express his "gratitude and relief."

Yokoyama, who plays for National Women's Soccer League side Washington Spirit, said living in the United States and Germany had shown that it was possible to be more comfortable with their identity.

"Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today," Biden added on Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
TRENDING NEWS

Mohammed Shami fields with a towel wrapped over jersey, pic prompts funny memes

Vikas Khanna's tweet has tweeple saying, 'what goes around comes around'

Human and dog hang out at pooch’s house, watch movie. Watch viral video

Hospital in Italy uses CT scan to discover secrets of Egyptian mummy
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP