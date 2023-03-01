Home / Sports / Others / Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit with LA County for $30 million. Details here

Published on Mar 01, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Vanessa Bryant has settled the lawsuit with Los Angeles County over her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna death in a helicopter crash

Vanessa Bryant has settled the lawsuit with Los Angeles County for $30 million after her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Vanessa led the lawsuit against the sheriff's department for taking and sharing photos of the crash site, causing emotional distress and violating privacy.

Co-plaintiff Chris Chester, who also lost his wife and daughter in the crash, received approximately $20 million in the settlement.

The final amount includes the $16 million awarded to Vanessa Bryant in August 2022 for invasion of privacy, as reported by the BBC.

LA County defended itself during the trial, stating that the photos weren't shared publicly and that an investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau confirmed that all photos were destroyed. However, Vanessa and Chris argued that the photos were shared, causing further emotional distress to them. Vanessa claimed to have suffered panic attacks and lived in fear of the photos being leaked.

Vanessa continues to honor her late husband and daughter's legacies through the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Kobe.

She renamed it after their passing and donated the $16 million awarded to her in the lawsuit to the foundation. The settlement amount is expected to put an end to such practices and bring justice to families who have suffered similar incidents.

