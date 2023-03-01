Home / Sports / Others / Who Chris Chester and how is he related to Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit

Who Chris Chester and how is he related to Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit

others
Published on Mar 01, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Chris Chester, who also lost his wife and daughter, was named co-plaintiff in the lawsuit and settled for $20 million

Chris Chester lost his wife and daughter in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash(New York Post)
Chris Chester lost his wife and daughter in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash(New York Post)
Edited by Paurush Omar

Chris Chester, a name that has been circulating since the settlement of Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit with Los Angeles County for $28.9 million. But who is he and how is he related to the Bryant family?

Chris Chester, like Vanessa, lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant, along with seven others. He was named a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit and settled for $20 million.

During the trial, Chester shared his emotional testimony about the morning before the crash, saying, "I gave Sarah a kiss, and I told them I'll see them that night. I'm grateful every day that I did give her a kiss and say 'I love you.'"

Chester, who met his wife Sarah in college and had three children with her, promised to take care of their twin sons as long as she took care of their daughter Payton. He was with his sons, watching their lacrosse game in Orange County when news of the crash started trending.

Now that the lawsuit has been settled, LA County officials are hoping that all parties involved can begin to heal. Vanessa Bryant, who has been raising their remaining three daughters, is hoping that her case will stop others from sharing pictures of crash sites.

Also read | NBA's dynamic duo show: Top 5 must-see NBA pairs of 2022-23

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," said Vanessa Bryant's attorney in a statement via ESPN. "We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

As the world continues to remember the lives lost in the tragic helicopter crash, the settlements of the lawsuits bring some closure to the families involved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nba
nba
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out