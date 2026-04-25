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Vanshika and Chirag win 10m air pistol mixed team gold as India continue to top table

Vanshika and Chirag win 10m air pistol mixed team gold as India continue to top table

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Cairo, Vanshika Chaudhary and Chirag Sharma won the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Saturday, taking India's gold tally to five.

Vanshika and Chirag win 10m air pistol mixed team gold as India continue to top table

With one more day of competitions left, India continued to lead the medal table with five gold, five silver and four bronze.

The duo shot 484.3 to shrug off the challenge of Aliaksandra Piatrova and Mikita Daubash representing the Individual Neutral Athletes . The second Indian pair of Mohini Singh and Himanshu Rana tallied 407.4 to clinch bronze in the four-team final.

Vanshika and Chirag had earlier shot a combined 582 on Saturday morning at the Olympic International City Shooting range to top the 14-team qualifiers while Mohini and Himanshu finished third as well with a 568.

It was a second gold in the tournament for Vanshika having earlier won the individual women's 10m air pistol title. It was also a second medal for Chirag, who had earlier won bronze in the junior men's air pistol.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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